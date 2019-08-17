Laurel: Nanty Glo recently hosted National Night Out, billed as a “community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.” Law enforcement as well as community agencies and residents gathered for the annual event. “This is an effort for us to get out and meet the community,” said Michael Oyaski, Nanty Glo Borough police officer-in-charge. “The people of the community meet each other, meet the police, and we’ve actually expanded on that here. We’ve invited agencies that we work with to come out as well.” A National Night Out also was held in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.
Laurel: The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies recently announced that it recorded a record year of assets. Mike Kane, foundation president and executive director, reported at its Founders’ Day picnic that the organization had $78 million in estimated year-end assets, grew to 745 funds and awarded more than $6.2 million in grants and charitable distributions over the past year. “For a community this size, this is a testament to our community,” said Kane.
Barb: A church had to cancel its annual festival after an anonymous letter to the Diocese of Pittsburgh Pastoral Center raised safety concerns. The letter said “Cancel August 14-17 Festival Security Problem is Huge.” Our Lady of Grace Parish, in Scott Township, had an event scheduled at that time. Even though the letter did not mention a specific threat, recent shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, raised fears and prompted the cancellation.
Laurel: With a growth in early education programs and enrollment, Richland Academy is moving to a larger location near The Galleria. The school, which has about 100 students from infant to kindergarten, is hoping to begin classes next month inside the former Ryan’s buffet restaurant on Galleria Drive. “We wanted a space that we weren’t going to outgrow again in five years,” said Elizabeth Watson, board president. “We think we’ve found a great space for our students and families. The academy has been located on Jaycee Drive for the past several years, and before that, it occupied a space on Budfield Street. Remodeling of the new site is expected to be complete by Sept. 1.
Laurel: Westmont Borough Councilman Thomas Gramling Sr. has been named president of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs. Gramling becomes just the second councilman from Cambria County to serve in the position, with the previous time coming in 1972. He has served on Westmont’s council for 20 years, and is on the borough’s Personnel and Finance committees and is chairman of the annual Memorial Day ceremony.
Barb: A Florida man was jailed after taking his golf cart on a ride through a Walmart store in Gibsonton, where he terrorized customers before crashing into a cash register. Police say they found Michael Dale Hudson, 56, blocking the liquor store entrance, demanding to speak to a manager. The Associated Press reported when deputies spoke to Huston, they said he took off toward the store’s main entrance, frightening and hitting several customers.
Laurel: Through his work with Hauk Designs, of Chambersburg, Matt Rosmus, owner of Hometown Collision in Ebensburg, will be featured on “Hauk Machines,” a show streaming on Amazon Prime. Rosmus was filmed and interviewed at his shop, where he spent an estimated 230 hours rebuilding a 1955 Chevrolet pickup and worked on a custom 2012 Jeep Wrangler that will be featured on the show. “It was a neat project,” he said.
