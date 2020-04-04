Laurel: Congratulations to Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate Sarah Gomish, who has been hired as an assistant volleyball coach at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Hackensack, New Jersey. Gomish spent last season as a graduate assistant at Bloomsburg, where she played her final season in 2018. She played her first three years in college at Lock Haven.
Barb: Two men were charged with aggravated assault over an argument that apparently began over coughing in a Sheetz parking lot in Johnstown. Guillermo Diaz Alvarez, 56, allegedly fired into a Nissan Altima driven by William Sauro, 43, at the convenience store on Broad Street. According to a criminal complaint, Sauro reportedly told city police that he spotted Alvarez walking through the parking lot “coughing and not covering.” A confrontation followed, with Sauro striking Alvarez with his vehicle and Alvarez pulling a .45-caliber handgun from his waistband and firing multiple times, the complaint said.
Laurel: William Polacek, president and CEO of JWF Industries, recently was appointed to a three-year term for the Johnstown Area Regional Industries board of directors. Polacek previously served as the board’s chairman for five years. JARI is a nonprofit economic development organization serving Cambria and Somerset counties. “I’m proud to be on that leadership board to help Johnstown not only move forward but thrive,” Polacek said.
Barb: The Catholic Diocese of Erie has suspended payments to clergy abuse victims because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension from the Independent Survivors’ Reparation Program will last at least 90 days, the diocese said. The move will affect about 40 people who have filed claims that have yet to be determined.
Laurel: Pitt-Johnstown wrestling coach Pat Pecora was named conference coach of the year and Mountain Cat 141-pounder Jacob Ealy was tabbed freshman of the year after a vote by the coaches of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Pecora guided the Mountain Cats to a 21-3 record with a perfect 7-0 mark in the PSAC. He finished the year with 618 career wins, the most by any college wrestling coach at any level. Ealy went 19-11 over and 14-9 in dual meets this season, winning the NCAA Super Region I title.
Barb: Marriott says more than 5 million guests may have been affected in the second major data breach to hit the Bethesda, Maryland-based company in less than two years. Marriott said the information taken may include names, addresses, phone numbers and birthdays. Information such as credit card information, passport numbers and driver’s license details were not believed to be accessed, but Marriott is still investigating. The company is offering affected guests free monitoring service for up to a year. In November 2018, Marriott announced a data breach in which hackers accessed information on 383 million guests.
