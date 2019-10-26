Laurel: Leaders plan to renovate and reopen a Pittsburgh synagogue that was the site of a deadly shooting last year. The building in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood has been closed since Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman killed 11 people and injured seven others. Tree of Life sees the rebuilt space as a place worship; memorial, education and social events; classrooms; and exhibitions, according to The Associated Press. The plans “reflect resiliency, strength and community collaboration,” Tree of Life said.
Laurel: Casey O’Brien, a four-time cancer survivor, made his college football debut last Saturday as he was the holder on three extra points in Minnesota’s 42-7 victory over Rutgers. A walk-on for the Gophers, O’Brien was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer when he was a freshman in high school. He was mobbed by his teammates after the first successful PAT. “Everything I’ve gone through was worth it,” he said. “It’s a moment I’ve been thinking about as a kid. It showed how much those guys cared about me.”
Barb: A former church administrator admitted to stealing $1.2 million from Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair Township. Prosecutors say the money was stolen over a course of about 17 years, and David Reiter, 50, and his wife used it to pay for vacations, tickets to sporting events and other personal expenses.
Laurel: A new memorial to Emmett Till was dedicated last Saturday in Mississippi, where the 14-year-old’s slaying helped spur the civil rights movement more than 60 years ago. With three previous memorials at the site vandalized, the new marker is bulletproof. Till was kidnapped, beaten and killed in 1955 after being accused of whistling at a white woman. Two white men were acquitted of murder in the case.
Laurel: A tour of the Center for Metal Arts inside the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. pattern shop and blacksmith shop attracted more than 100 people last weekend. The school opened early last year and offers artistic metal-working classes while fixing up the work spaces. “It’s really cool to show the community what Center for Metal Arts is all about,” said Dan Neville, the center’s associate director.
Barb: Nick Lestina, of Bagley, Iowa, discovered about 5 inches of blood, fat and other animal tissue flooding his family’s basement. The waste was traced to a nearby meat locker, where the blood and tissue was washed down a drain. A clog or break in the pipe was blamed for sending the waste into Lestina’s basement.
Laurel: Several people gathered last weekend for a celebration at Trinity Farms Center for Healing. The Harvest of Hope event was a place “where people could just come to enjoy some soup, good music, and thank God for everything he has given us because that’s the only way this is happening,” said Paula Eppley-Newman, the center’s committee chairwoman. The event also featured a prayer walk, yoga and Qigong.
