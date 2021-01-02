Laurel: Christ Centered Community Church in the Kernville section of Johnstown served hundreds of Christmas meals during last week’s holiday. During the event’s first 10 years, the dinner was a sit-down meal that was provided at the church. This year’s dinner was takeout because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hot meals to go included turkey, ham and all the trimmings. Families also could select winter clothing, shoes and toys. “We’ve gotten so much – it’s too big for one day,” church elder Brandon King said. “We have to schedule a day in January where we can give more things away. We’ve been abundantly blessed with all we have to distribute this year.”
Barb: The Houston Rockets postponed their season-opener due to various coronavirus issues, including star James Harden’s violation of NBA protocols that left the team without eight players needed to start a game. According to The Associated Press, Harden was unavailable for the game after video surfaced on social media of him without a mask at a crowded party in a private event space. The league said three Rockets players had returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive and that four other players were quarantined because of contact tracing.
Laurel: Congratulations to Pitt-Johnstown’s Chris Caputo and PA Power Wrestling for being recognized by the National Wrestling Media Association. Caputo was named the 2019-20 Small School Sports Information Director of the Year. The Johnstown native has been the sports information director at Pitt-Johnstown for the past 22 years. PA Power Wrestling was named Outlet of the Year. Founder Jeff Upson started the PA Power Rankings in 2005 as a student at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg. The name became a professional reality in 2012 and the relevance and coverage of PA Power Wrestling has advanced significantly since 2016, when the site brought on veteran journalist and former Pitt wrestler Eric Knopsnyder.
Laurel: Westmont Hilltop graduate Kayla Jones will be the first bowler inducted into the Kutztown Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the 42nd annual Class of 2021. During her four-year career at Kutztown, Jones was named 2012 Division II National Player of the Year as a senior. “When the athletic director called me, I was at practice with my team,” said Jones, the women’s bowling coach at Long Island University. “I walked away because I saw the Kutztown number, their interim AD (Michelle Gober) said, ‘So I have some good news for you, you’re being inducted.’ I kind of teared up to be honest with you.”
Barb: To Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins was fined $40,000 and lost his captaincy for breaking COVID-19 rules by partying with several people without wearing a mask. Despite the discipline, Haskins, a former first-round pick out of Ohio State, started last week’s game against the Carolina Panthers because he was the only established quarterback on the roster due to injuries. He committed three turnovers in the game and was released less than 24 hours later.
Laurel: Nate Moot, a 2010 Bishop McCort Catholic graduate, was named to the Westminster College 2010-19 All-Decade Team as a second-team linebacker. Moot led the team in tackles in each of his final three seasons, and was a three-time all-Presidents’ Athletic Conference honorable-mention honoree. He finished his career with 238 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and a sack.
