Laurel: A group has organized a drive to raise money to purchase a four-acre ballfield in Blough, which has been a focal point of the community for decades. Gerri Zellam, Janette Gruss and Linda Yoder have launched a website – bloughfield.simplesite.com/ – hoping to raise the $30,000 needed to purchase the property from Berwind Natural Resources. “It’s just a wide-open space,” Zellam said. “But that field has been a huge part of Blough for as long as anyone can remember. We can’t imagine it gone.”
Barb: An American flag, a Pennsylvania flag and a black-and-white POW/MIA flag were stolen from a veterans’ memorial outside the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Coalport, Clearfield County, according to state police in Ebensburg. Each 5-foot-by-8-foot flag was valued at $75, and $25 worth of damage was done to the ropes that were holding them up, police said.
Laurel: Boscov’s, which has a location at The Galleria in Richland Township, wants to raise $1 million for nonprofits through its “Friends Helping Friends” event. On Oct. 14 and 15, customers will see a 20% discount on most items, and the store will donate 5% of a total sales back to a nonprofit of the customer’s choice. Shoppers can choose a nonprofit organization while checking out, either in person or online. After the event concludes, Boscov’s will write the nonprofits checks for the amounts their supporters raised. “We honestly think we have the ability to give away $1 million (to local nonprofit organizations) from those two days,” Boscov’s CEO Jim Boscov said.
Laurel: Flood City Thunder owner Georgianne Matava and Montour Valley Maniacs owner Denise VanBuskirk, both breast cancer survivors, hope to raise awareness and support survivors of the disease during Saturday’s 1 p.m. game between the two teams at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. A breast cancer memory board will be on display at the stadium and people are encouraged to sign with “names of fighters, survivors and the taken,” Matava said. In addition, fans are encouraged to create “cheer cards” that later will be presented to cancer patients. Those who bring “cheer cards” will be admitted free to the game
Barb: To professional tennis player Novak Djokovic, who was defaulted from the U.S. Open after he hit a line judge in the neck with a ball during a match. After losing a game during his fourth-round match, the top-seeded Djokovic smacked a ball behind him. The ball hit the judge, who dropped to her knees and grabbed her throat. Djokovic did not intend to hit the woman, but others who hit a ball out of anger and make contact with an official have been defaulted to the past.
Laurel: Eric and Amanda Reighard envision turning the State Theater in downtown Johnstown into a multi-purpose facility with screening rooms, a performing arts venue, classrooms for the arts, recording studio, lodging suites and 1920s-style speakeasy with a jazz stage and cigar bar. The couple established The Johnstown State Theater, LLC and submitted the winning proposal to buy and operate the facility. A review process involved the city, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, Conemaugh Health System and the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority. Investors are being lined up for the $28 million project that should take 36 months from groundbreaking to completion, although sections could be opened in phases.
