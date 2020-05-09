Laurel: Belmont couple Francis and Roberta Clark had a unique 70th wedding anniversary celebration on May 1. A local volunteer fire engine led a parade of honking cars containing the couple’s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to mark the milestone. More than 50 family members gathered for the celebration, which included cupcakes in the front yard of the home, wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines. “We had to do something for them because they deserve it,” daughter Christine Nanna said. “Their commitment to each other is a true blessing from God.” Daughters Maurine Krentz, Francine Miller and Jeannine Yannutz also were present with their families, while their son, Timothy Clark, sent his love from North Carolina.
Barb: Authorities in Bedford County are investigating a series of lamb beheadings at a farm in East Providence Township. State police said a farmer reported at least five lambs have been unlawfully decapitated at her farm this year – two of them over a two-day span last month. In both cases, whoever killed the lambs took their heads with them and left the bodies behind. A total of nine lambs have been killed there since early 2019, police said.
Barb: Authorities say a woman who had her vehicle towed near Coatesville is accused of setting fire to one of the city’s police cars and trying to ignite others. Prosecutors in Chester County say an officer spotted a police vehicle on fire in the Coatesville police parking lot. After extinguishing the blaze, he noticed a trail of fluid from that vehicle to others in the lot. The incident was recorded on video, and after an investigation it was learned that the suspect had been stopped by police earlier in the day and had her car towed.
Laurel: A recent U.S. News and World Report ranked both Richland and Windber Area high schools in the top in the state. A variety of measures, including college readiness, proficiency in reading and math and graduation rate, were used to compile the rankings. Windber received a score of 83.1 out of 100, which is the best in the region, and earned the rank of 118 out of 754 institutions across the state in various categories, including charter schools. Richland was given a score of 76.97 and a rank of 165. Both are listed as the No. 1 school in their respective counties. “This is confirmation of the outstanding students and staff and community we have here,” Windber Director of Special Education and School Enhancement Richard Lucas said.
Laurel: Congratulations to Johnstown native Nick Mish, who was named assistant coach of the Johnstown Tomahawks. Mish, 37, who won a state championship as a goaltender with Bishop McCort High School, was the Tomahawks’ goaltenders coach last season. “It means the world to me. It’s a huge honor,” Mish said. “When you finish playing hockey, some guys want to coach, some guys don’t want to coach. I took this path.”
Barb: A principal in North Carolina has apologized after making a reference to “colored folks” during a staff meeting about cultural training, The Associated Press reported. David Switzer, of Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, apologized in a follow-up meeting, according to an audio tape obtained by The Charlotte Observer. “I thought I said person of color,” he said in the recording before saying he was sorry. The paper reported that one teacher was heard in the video saying Switzer’s comment reminded them of the phrase “coloreds only” in the Jim Crow South.
Laurel: Vehicles from the Johnstown Fire Department and several local EMS companies paraded up Osborne Street and around Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center last week to thank the hospital’s staff for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than a dozen emergency vehicles were met with clapping and cheers from Conemaugh employees, who lined both sides of the sidewalk from Franklin Street past the emergency entrance with signs expressing thanks to the first responders for their work. “I think this is great,” Conemaugh registered nurse Lisa Hoegg said. “We’ve worked really well together through the pandemic.”
