Laurel: Dale Oxygen, operating in Johnstown since 1939, is adding a location on Berlin Plank Road in Somerset, company President Evan Bennear said. Dale Oxygen already has centers in Altoona and Indiana, as well as the main office on Horner Street in Johnstown. “We have been serving the Somerset market out of Johnstown, but business has grown for us exponentially there over the years,” Bennear said. Chief Executive Officer Harry Bennear said the Somerset site will be ready in a couple of months.
Laurel: Local author James Gindlesperger’s eighth novel – “Bullets and Bandages: The Aid Stations and Field Hospitals at Gettysburg” – focuses on medical care for wounded Civil War soldiers. Gindlesperger told reporter Josh Byers that he and his wife, Suzanne, travel to Gettysburg a half dozen times a year. “I was always intrigued with the human element of the battle,” she said. The book is available at Classic Elements in downtown Johnstown or on Amazon.
Barb: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown said an unknown individual ransacked the Church of the Transfiguration in East Conemaugh last week, stealing sacred items. A door was kicked in and a cross was taken from the altar, along with other vandalism. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Cambria County Non-Emergency line at 814-472-2100.
Laurel: Jackson Arrington is joining the Wolfpack. The standout Forest Hills junior wrestler announced last week that he had committed to attend North Carolina State. “I saw N.C. State in the summer,” Arrington said. “I was just really loving what they’re doing down there. I have a good relationship with the coaches. I know some of the guys down there and really get along with them. We all have the same goals.” Arrington is a 2019 PIAA champ.
Laurel: A Johnstown police officer who fired his service revolver during a pursuit tied to a forced break-in on Woodvale Avenue last month was justified in discharging his weapon, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said. The officer, who has not been identified, was cleared of wrong doing. “His actions were reasonable and legally proper under the facts and circumstances of the event,” the DA said.
Barb: Hackers targeting pet lovers placed fake ads on the social media sites of the Humane Society of Cambria County. As our Patrick Buchnowski reported, a fraudulent post offering a French bulldog puppy was recently found and removed from the humane society’s Facebook page. Fake listings also appeared on its Petfinder and Adopt-A-Pet sites. “We recognize that this was an attempt to scam those in search of a new pet for money by an online hacker,” the organization said.
Laurel: Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company firefighters in northern Maryland rescued a dog that had fallen into an overflow pipe in the middle of a frozen pond. The Times-News of Cumberland shared this department Facebook post: “Engine 31 crew approached cautiously and found a labradoodle at the bottom of the 24-inch pipe 15 feet down. Crews were able to ladder the pipe and access the pooch.” Firefighters made a harness and lifted the dog to safety.
Laurel: By refinancing two bonds, Somerset County will save $610,000 over the next decade, as our David Hurst reported. Of that, $270,000 should be realized in 2021, as the pandemic continues to cause concerns, President Commissioner Gerald Walker said. The county refinanced $6.8 million in bonds from 2010 and 2015. Annual savings will decline after the first two years.
