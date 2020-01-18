Laurel: Hats off to Anthony’s restaurant in Geistown for having its wood-fired pizza named as one of Pennsylvania’s best pizzas. Big Seven Travel ranked the eatery’s Neapolitan pizza No. 18 on its Top 25 list. The rankings were based on presentation, critical and editorial opinions, online customer reviews and atmosphere. “With our rich ethnicity here, Johnstown is a place for food,” said restaurant owner Anthony Rizzo. “There’s great food here – from a lot of different places in our community – and I think people are starting to recognize that.”
Barb: Two teenagers face cruelty to animals and other charges, accused of kicking a wounded deer in the head and pulling off its antlers. The Pennsylvania Game Commission filed the charges against Alexander Brock Smith, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old, who had shot and wounded the deer on Nov. 30 near Brookville.
Laurel: The Ligonier Township supervisors are looking into converting the 95-year-old Ligonier Beach from a business to a public park. Supervisors voted last spring to purchase the property along Route 30, including the former restaurant, swimming pool and pavilion, for $230,000, and The EADS Group is expected to be hired as architects for the project later this month. “What we’re going to do now is complete a study of what we could do to make it viable,” township Manager Terry Carcella said. “We want something we can afford to maintain in the future.”
Laurel: The Cambria County commissioners recently approved a “location release” agreement with MY Tupelo Entertainment LLC, doing business as MY Entertainment, to film at the old Cambria County Jail in Ebensburg. MY Entertainment produces the show “Destination Fear” for the Travel Channel. Filming is expected to take place in January or February and last for two or three days. On the series, Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden and Tanner Wiseman visit “haunted” locations across America. The jail was built in 1872 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Barb: Speranza Animal Rescue says a volunteer found two cats inside plastic bags along a road in York County. In a Facebook post, the group said a woman spotted a box near a motel along Route 15. She reported finding the cats inside in separate plastic bags that were tied shut, and taking them to a vet for treatment.
Laurel: Conemaugh Health System recently opened its Conemaugh Somerset outpatient center on North Center Avenue in Somerset Township. The 16,000-square-foot center includes primary care physician offices with exam rooms and procedure rooms, laboratory and imaging service and a specialty-care suite where cardiologists, neurologists, surgeons and others will see patients. “You’ll be able to see your physician, get your lab work and get your X-ray if you need it – all in one location,” Conemaugh Market President William Caldwell said.
Barb: William Brown, 26, of Elizabeth, faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 after pleading guilty to sabotaging railroad signals near Pittsburgh. Prosecutors say Brown detached four railroad signals near Braddock in November 2017 and caused a complete signal failure by cutting cables. They said he also cut signal wires near McKeesport.
