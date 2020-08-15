Laurel: Primo’s Pizza recently relocated from the Woodvale neighborhood to downtown Johnstown. The shop, at 126 Clinton St., was formerly a Donut Connection location. “Downtown is getting a downtown vibe back again, if you will,” said owner Shane Shirt. “It was nice ... how many people were outside walking around, not only coming in here, going over to Coney Island, but just in general being around.” Shirt worked with Johnstown officials to develop a plan to lease the city-owned site.
Barb: Authorities say a 17-year-old employee at a children’s them park was assaulted after reminding a couple about the requirement to wear masks. Middletown Township police Detective Lt. Steve Forman said a man and woman punched the teenager in the face before fleeing Sesame Place, near Philadelphia. “The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park,” Sesame Place said.
Laurel: Collin Morikawa has become the latest Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions winner to find success at the professional level. The Californian, 23, recently won the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco, pulling away from a pack down the stretch. His 6-under 64 was the lowest final round by a PGA winner in 25 years and led to a two-shot victory. Morikawa won the Sunnehanna tournament in 2016.
Laurel: A World War II hero from Bedford County is being considered for a Medal of Honor. U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, has introduced legislation – House Resolution 7835 – that would authorize President Donald Trump to award the medal to Lt. Eric Fisher Wood Jr., who died during the Battle of the Bulge. After becoming separated from his unit, Wood gathered a group of allies and led a guerrilla campaign that is credited with killing more than 200 Nazi soldiers. Wood was found dead in a Belgium in January 1945, surrounded by the bodies of seven dead Nazis. It is believed that Wood killed all of them before succumbing to his injuries. Wood was born in 1919 in California, but grew up on a farm in the Bedford area.
Barb: Authorities say the widower of a Philadelphia police officer who died while on duty collected hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of workers compensation death benefits after he had remarried. John Higgins, 67, faces charges of theft by deception, insurance fraud and theft by unlawful taking. His former wife, Officer Sharon Higgins, died of a heart attack while on duty in 1987. The district attorney’s office said Higgins began collecting survivor benefits shortly after, which he was entitled to as long as he did not remarry. Authorities say Higgins had remarried in 1990. He allegedly falsely reported himself as not remarried on dependency benefit forms filed between 2002 and 2018, The Associated Press reported.
Laurel: Lifeguards and emergency medical personnel conducted a water-safety demonstration at the Windber Recreation Park swimming pool. Misty Plunkard, emergency medical technician and outreach coordinator for Northern EMS and Windber Fire Department, said the mock drowning was staged to “bring some safety awareness to everybody.” After lifeguards dragged the man playing the role of the drowning victim from the pool and began demonstrating CPR for a group of young day-campers, Northern EMS personnel pulled up in ambulances with lights and sirens on, rushed into the pool area, took over care of the “patient” and rolled him away on a stretcher. “It’s important that people realize what could happen around the water,” Plunkard said. “Too often, we take it for granted – ‘It’s just a pool.’ We don’t realize what could happen. We need to make ourselves aware of every situation.” Afterward, those in attendance received information on how to stay safe around the water.
Laurel: Windber leaders are hoping to transform the nearly 110-year-old ballroom at Windber Recreation Park into a year-round facility by adding heating and air conditioning, insulation and a commercial kitchen. The borough is looking at a state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant to help pay for the job, estimated at nearly $800,000. “I just feel like there’s unlimited potential with the ballroom, if we can use it year-round,” said Matt Grohal, Windber Municipal Authority’s director.
