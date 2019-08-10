Laurel: Congratulations to the Martella’s Pharmacy baseball team that recently finished second at the Pony-13 World Series in Whittier, California. The Johnstown squad went 3-2 over the five-day tournament and advanced to the championship game, falling to Hilo-Hawaii, 10-6. “It was the experience of a lifetime,” said manager Chris Pfeil. “The kids played great baseball for an entire month through tournament play. When we got there, we showed that kids from our area can compete against anybody.”
Barb: Police in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, are investigating the theft of at least 29 street signs last weekend. The cost to replace the signs is estimated at $1,300. “Our big concern is that there could be an emergency somewhere – and with these signs gone – it could lead to problems finding the location,” said police Chief Vincent Zangaglia
Laurel: St. Francis University has received a grant to launch a program that will help veterans and military personnel finish their degrees and earn occupational licensing. The three-year, $1 million grant, announced by the U.S. Department of Labor, will help the university start its Veterans Acceleration Learning Program. Through VALP, veterans will be able to enroll in most of the programs at St. Francis that require licensure after obtaining a degree.
Barb: A Bellefonte couple is facing charges after police say the father put beer in his child’s baby bottle. Garrett Gunsallus, 23, was arrested on two felony child abuse charges and a misdemeanor assault charge, and his ex-wife, Ashley Gunsallus, 30, faces one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child. The Associated Press reported that, according to a criminal complaint, a witness told police Garrett Gunsallus filled a baby bottle with beer, put formula on top and gave it to his toddler. The witness said the child drank the entire bottle and Gunsallus “thought it was funny and laughed.”
Laurel: A Bucks County man and his girlfriend spent an estimated 35 hours to refurbish a park bench that honors a United Airlines Flight 93 passenger. Mark Giubilato, of Upper Black Eddy, and his girlfriend, Gracene, noticed the bench near the Delaware Canal in Tinicum Township was weather-worn, moldy and covered by weeds. The bench had a brass plate with the name of Louis J. Nacke, a New Hope businessman who died when Flight 93 crashed near Shanskville on Sept. 11. “We want people to realize that with a little bit of effort, whether it’s picking up trash or whether it’s doing little improvements, we can make a difference,” Giubilato said.
Barb: Capital One said a hacker accessed personal information from 106 million credit card holders or applicants in the U.S. and Canada in one of the largest data breaches on record. The company said 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers were obtained by the hacker. Paige Thompson was charged with a single count of computer fraud and abuse.
The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial page features this laurels and barbs column looking at positive and negative news from the past week. Readers are encouraged to send suggestions to editorial@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.