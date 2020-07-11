Laurel: Congratulations to Bishop McCort Catholic High School student Ian Coyle, who is a recipient of the National Security Language Initiative for Youth virtual summer intensive scholarship, offered through the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The scholarship will allow Coyle, 17, to participate in a five-week course studying a foreign language that was created as an online alternative to the typical exchange program for the year. He chose Mandarin as the language he’d like to study.
Barb: Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers referenced a noose during a conversation with former player Rasir Bolton, who transferred and now plays at Iowa State. Bolton said he was contacted by Penn State’s Integrity Office only once and he was given one meeting along with the contact information for a psychologist. Chambers apologized for the incident, saying, “I failed to comprehend the experiences of others, and the reference I made was hurtful, insensitive and unacceptable. I cannot apologize enough for what I said, and I will carry that forever.”
Laurel: Johnstown residents took part in a nationwide project of reading Frederick Douglass’s speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” – which aired on Facebook. Yvette Madison, Pastor Ken Arnett and three Greater Johnstown High School students – Sierra Hill, Icis Donald and Alana Donald – recorded themselves reading a portion of the speech at First Cambria A.M.E. Zion Church in Johnstown. Douglass became a renowned writer and public speaker after escaping from slavery in 1838. The project was created by the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site.
Barb: To Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who received backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media. According to The Associated Press, Jackson posted a screenshot of a quote widely and incorrectly attributed to Adolf Hitler, saying in part: “Jews will blackmail America.” In another, he showed support for Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader known for anti-Semitic rhetoric. “I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that,” Jackson said.
Laurel: The Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown reopened this past week, welcoming overnight guests and diners to its rooms and Harrigan’s Cafe & Wine Deck, after being closed for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Obviously, the travel and tourism, and food and beverage industry has sustained catastrophic losses through the pandemic, so to be able to open this hotel is very emotional for us actually,” said Melissa Radovanic, director of marketing and community relations for Crown American Associates, which owns the Johnstown Holiday Inn.
Laurel: West Hills Community Church officials, members and local leaders broke ground on a new place of worship along Woodmont Road in Upper Yoder Township. The church held its first service inside a local movie theater eight years ago, and for the past six years has used Westmont Church of the Brethren on Sunshine Avenue. With growing attendance, the new building will feature a larger area for youth ministry, more parking and office space. “At a time we’re seeing churches closing and merging, God is seeing fit that we need to grow,” Pastor David Streets said. “We’re blessed.”
Barb: Federal prosecutors say a Florida man and his three sons face charges that they illegally sold a bleach-like chemical mixture as a miracle cure for COVID-19 and other diseases. According to a criminal complaint, Miracle Mineral Solution was sold nationwide through an entity called the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Florida, The Associated Press reported. The Food and Drug Administration said the solution sold by Mark Grenon, 62, and his sons, Jonathan Grenon, 34, Jordan Grenon, 26, and Joseph Grenon, 32, becomes a bleach when ingested.
Laurel: A Washington Street span that crosses the Stonycreek River by Sargent’s Stadium at the Point has been renamed the SFC Raymond R. Buchan Memorial Bridge in honor of the Westmont Hilltop High School graduate who was killed in Iraq on July 1, 2007. Buchan, a Southmont native, was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division in Schweinfurt, Germany. He was killed by small-arms fire while on patrol.
Laurel: Nicktown native Christopher Cramer is set to release his new horror movie “The Seance,” which was filmed in Ebensburg this past winter. The film, featuring 12 actors in speaking roles and another 15 for action sequences, was shot almost entirely at the Fairview Bed and Breakfast. “We took it over and completely redressed it,” Cramer said. “You would not recognize the building from the film.” The film is in post-production, and an early 2021 release date is planned.
