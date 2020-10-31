Laurel: Congratulations to Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, who earlier this month was appointed chief medical officer for Conemaugh Health System. Dunmore replaces Dr. Susan Williams, who remains with Conemaugh, leading AdvantagePoint Health. “It was such a privilege to work with Dr. Williams and learn from her,” Dunmore said. “I’ve been here for four years doing a lot of this work. We’ve been working with COVID-19 since March, so for me, it has been a pretty natural transition.” Dunmore, 55, is a graduate of the University of Virginia School Of Medicine and completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Virginia Health Science Center. She is board certified in internal medicine.
Barb: A man is accused of stealing a cellphone from a jogger who collapsed on a St. Louis sidewalk and later died at a hospital. Brian Davenport, 35, was arrested after surveillance video showed a man getting out of a van, taking the phone and leaving the woman on the sidewalk, The Associated Press reported.
Laurel: Tubmill Trout Club Unlimited has led a stream habitat improvement project of Hendricks Creek in Westmoreland County. Lindon Gamble of the club developed a plan with the state Fish and Boat Commission to return the watershed to its former quality. “When we entered the creek at the end of a farmer’s field it was 35 feet wide, there was no depth to it,” Gamble said. “It was all ankle deep to mid-calf depth. No holes. No habitat whatsoever.” The project included adding 30 fish habitat enhancement devices made of logs and stones, in addition to planting 600 native trees along its banks.
Barb: Authorities say 60 people are accused of participating in a telemarketing scam that bilked $300 million from more than 150,000 seniors and vulnerable people nationwide, The Associated Press reported. According to U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, it’s the largest elder fraud scheme in the country. She said the suspects face charges including conspiracy, mail fraud, wire fraud, and violating the Senior Citizens Against Marketing Scams Act of 1994.
Laurel: As part of National Bullying Prevention Month, students and faculty at Greater Johnstown School District wore orange on Oct. 21 to mark “Unity Day.” Throughout the month, students learned about spreading kindness, signed pledges and participated in activities to promote empathy. Unity Day was the culmination of those activities. “We just wanted to do something positive in our district,” elementary Assistant Principal Kimberly Moore said.
Laurel: Sixth-grade students from Divine Mercy Catholic Academy recently donated 40 fleece blankets to Alternative Community Resource Program to help the organization outfit beds for children in need. “These blankets will be issued with a new bed to a child, and we made various blankets that would interest young and older children,” said Mary Jo Podratsky, Divine Mercy Catholic Academy’s religion and fundraising consultant. “We hope to plant a seed of compassion and understanding that they would carry on in their lives and they would see that just a little bit of service goes a long way in helping people.” Added sixth-grader Sophia Horwath: “It made me feel good inside to know that I’m helping. I learned that we need to be more aware about what we have because some people don’t have much. It really reminded me to be thankful for everything that I have.”
Barb: A California man was sentenced to one year and a day behind bars for threatening a shooting at Ohio State University during its annual football game against Michigan in 2018. Authorities say Daniel Rippy, a Michigan native and fan of the Wolverines, also vowed to hurt players and then-head coach Urban Meyer via Facebook Messenger. Ohio State won the game 62-39. According to The Associated Press, federal Judge Algenon Marbley said what Rippey “epitomizes is fandom spiraled out of control. We have to take this seriously because it happens.”
