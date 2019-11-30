Laurel: Kranich’s Jewelers has opened a new store at the intersection of Scalp Avenue and Eisenhower Boulevard in Richland Township. The new location replaces a smaller one that closed inside The Galleria. The new 2,500-square-feet store, which employs 10 people, was designed by Windber architect Jeffrey Haman. “We really think that’s a landmark location, so we wanted to have a landmark design,” company President Charles Kranich said.
Laurel: The Westmont Hilltop school board recently approved two motions aimed at increasing the safety of its students and staff. The district will purchase and implement CrisisGo, a mass notification and emergency system; and School Gate Guardian, a visitor management system. Both systems will be put in place after the start of the new year.
Barb: A sorority at the University of Central Florida has been suspended after accusations that its members forced others to drink and take drugs until they blacked out during hazing. UCF sent Pi Beta Phi a letter demanding it cease all activities during an investigation, The Associated Press reported. The sorority says it doesn’t believe the whole chapter was involved.
Laurel: Congratulations to Steve Nunez, who has been named president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College. Nunez comes to the Richland Township school from Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Illinois, where he served as president of academics and student services. He will begin his new role on Jan. 6, replacing Walter Asonevich.
Laurel: A family that operates three area Mexican restaurants has opened another, Luna Azteca, in Lower Yoder Township. The Goucher Street location is open seven days a week. “We’ve had a lot of people in the Westmont area asking when we were going to open something up there, so we’re really happy for this moment,” said Mary Foust, the restaurant’s spokeswoman.
Barb: Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for pretending to urinate like a dog after he scored a touchdown with four seconds left Friday against Mississippi State. The Rebels missed the extra point after the 15-yard penalty and lost 21-20. “That’s not who we are,” said Ole Miss coach Matt Luke. “We’ve been a disciplined team all year.”
Laurel: Students at Cambria Heights Elementary recently participated in the school’s Veterans’ Day of Appreciation. Fifth-graders Max Wendekier, Reagan Conner, Cara Jacobs, Mason Kline, Levi Kline, Bryce Lewis and Kaitlin Fox read patriotic poems they composed, and students from kindergarten through fifth grade sang patriotic songs. In addition, Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky and representatives from the Red Cross collected holiday cards created by students to be sent to veterans. “We can take the time out of our day to show our veterans how much we truly appreciate them – the ones that are here and the ones that are still overseas, not with their families,” Principal Hilary Yahner said.
Barb: Authorities say a Georgia woman fired a gun into a KFC drive-thru after finding out her order didn’t have napkins and a fork. Jonelle Jade Dare, 33, was arrested in Sandy Springs, Georgia, for the incident that allegedly happened in October in Kentucky. Police said nobody was injured.
Laurel: More than 700 fans showed up to see the South sweep the girls-boys doubleheader in the ninth annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium. The event raised $2,300 in donations and shirt sales, which will be used to provide holiday gifts to families in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.