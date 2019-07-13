Laurel: Grace Assembly of God church recently offered free dinners for Johnstown residents at Branches of Mercy in Johnstown’s Hornerstown neighborhood. The event, dubbed The Big Table Dinner, was attended by about 50 people. The free meals will continue to be offered every other Tuesday through August. “For me, this is the fulfillment of a dream,” said Grace Assembly of God pastor Doug Price. “About 10 months ago, we started working on this project, and to start here tonight is a very big deal. It’s very rewarding. It’s just wonderful to be able to help people.”
Barb: An American lawyer’s eagerness to have a selfie as a souvenir from running with the bulls in Spain nearly cost him his life. A bull ran over and gored Jaime Alvarez, of San Francisco, during this year’s festival in Pamplona. The bull’s horn went deep into Alvarez’s neck and fractured part of his cheekbone, according to The Associated Press. “The joy and the excitement of being in the bullring quickly turned into a scare, into real fear for my life,” Alvarez, 46, said earlier this week at a hospital where he was recovering from surgery.
Laurel: Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, along with other organizations and individuals, will present the third annual Movies in the Park series over the next four months. The free movies begin at dark at Central Park. The Learning Lamp helped put on the “Bad News Bears” showing on Aug. 4. Galliker Dairy Co. will donate iced tea and lemonade, and Damian Lakatos, owner of Conemaugh Electronics, will provide technical assistance by setting up the audio-visual equipment.
Barb: Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia says a “resolvable system error” during a test of the school’s JeffAlert system sent out an erroneous message warning of an active shooter on the campus. WPVI says the message instructed recipients to “Follow emergency procedures: RUN, HIDE, ACT.” An all-clear came about 15 to 20 minutes later after campus security confirmed there was no danger. The university apologized for the error.
Laurel: Indiana-based Solid Platforms Inc., an industrial scaffolding company, has purchased a former Johnstown Welding and Fabrication training site on Broad Street with plans to expand its workload. The building will serve as a home base for a crew of 60 union carpenters. The 22,000-square-foot building will be used to store tons of scaffolding supplies, and will include offices and other work space. Company President Jason Lammertin said: “We think this is a great place for us. Johnstown has a rich history, and moving forward, we want to make sure we’re part of it.” The Portage, Indiana-based company has offices in Detroit; Indianapolis; and Youngstown, Ohio.
Laurel: A group of 10 St. Francis University students volunteered last month with MOM-n-PA, the Pennsylvania Dental Mission of Mercy, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre. The students worked with dental professionals and other volunteers to provide services to patients who either lack dental insurance or are under-insured.
The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial page features this laurels and barbs column looking at positive and negative news from the past week. Readers are encouraged to send suggestions to editorial@tribdem.com.
