Laurel: The family of Lexi Lohr, of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, surprised the recent Duquesne University pharmacy graduate with a billboard congratulating her for the accomplishment. Because of the the COVID-19 pandemic, Duquesne held its commencement ceremonies via live video feed. Lohr’s parents, Doug and Ann Lohr, decided a billboard on Eisenhower Boulevard in Riverside would help their daughter’s graduation feel special. The sign features her portrait and the words “Congratulations Dr. Alexis Ann Lohr, Duquesne University Pharm D Class of 2020.” “They’re awesome,” Lexi Lohr said of her parents. “They’re making the best of this for me.”
Barb: Authorities in Pittsburgh say a war memorial in the city’s Lawrenceville neighborhood was vandalized on the eve of Memorial Day. The vandals splashed red paint on a statue of a World War I doughboy, and sprayed it with a logo similar to that of a hammer and sickle. Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said vandalizing a memorial was wrong on any day “but it is incomprehensible to vandalize this memorial on a day in which we honor those who served and gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today,” The Associated Press reported.
Laurel: JWF Industries, headquartered in Johnstown, has reopened a factory in Davisville, West Virginia, with plans to increase capacity for large-scale manufacturing, including large aluminum plate. The plant employs four full-time employees, and JWF expects to hire three additional trade skills workers by the end of the year. The West Virginia plant was previously operated by Sunshine Metals, based in Baker, Louisiana.
Laurel: A new marker was placed at the Ghost Town Trail’s Vintondale trailhead stating its status as Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year. The Trails Advisory Committee of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources in January selected the 46-mile Ghost Town Trail system for the designation.
Laurel: The Weaver family’s Grandma’s Produce farm in Windber recently received a $5,000 grant from the Carlisle-based GIANT Co. to help in its effort to add wireless technology and computer tablets at the farm to support both online and market sales as it shifts the way it operates during the coronavirus pandemic. The farm grows and sells produce such as tomatoes, sweet corn and cucumbers –and local beef. To continue doing that during the pandemic, the family needs to invest in packaging supplies to wrap goods and reduce person-to-person contact risks. “The grant is going to help us do that,” said Joel Weaver. “This grant will give us the opportunity to continue serving our community with fresh, local produce.”
Barb: Authorities say a 2-year-old boy fatally shot himself in his family’s Carbon County home after his parents knowingly left a loaded handgun within reach of the child, The Associated Press reported. Andrew Zawoski, 28, and Christine McFarland, 24, are each charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.
Laurel: Out of 500 schools in the state, Richland School District ranked 80th this year, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times Honor Roll of Pennsylvania public schools. Among other area schools, Conemaugh Township Area School District ranked 90th in the state and Windber was 106th. Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said the ranking is a testament to how well the students, teachers and administration are doing in the schools. In April, Richland was also named the No. 1 school in Cambria County by the U.S. News and World Report.
Laurel: About a dozen volunteers, mostly from Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership and the city, planted flowers in Central Park and boxes along some of the central business district’s main roads as part of a scaled-down version of the annual Downtown Beautification Day because of a limit on large gatherings. “It was nice that we were still able to get about 12 volunteers today,” partnership President Melissa Radovanic said.
Barb: Someone hopped into a running car in Philadelphia and took off, apparently unaware that a 1-year-old boy was sitting in a child seat. The mother put her son in the back seat, but had to go back to the house to get something she had forgotten. The vehicle with the unharmed child was found a few blocks away about 40 minutes later. “We’re lucky that 1-year-old child is OK and reunited with the mother, so it’s actually a happy ending,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “The lesson learned here is don’t leave your engine running, especially if you have your child in the back seat.”
