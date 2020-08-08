Laurel: Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine have extended a local COVID-19 antibodies project to include cancer patients at Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center. Antibodies test the immune system’s ability to fight the coronavirus, based on previous exposure to COVID-19. The research began with Windber hospital employees. With support from the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out Foundation, the study is now open to cancer patients at the Murtha center.
Laurel: The family of Johnstown sports legend Carlton Haselrig said his brain will be donated to Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center, which specializes in research involving head trauma normally associated with football and other contact sports. Haselrig played five seasons in the NFL – with the Steelers and New York Jets – after a record-setting collegiate wrestling career at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. He died July 22 at age 54. The family of Pete Duranko, another Johnstown sports figure who suffered from ALS as well as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, donated his brain, spinal column and eyes to science after Duranko’s death in 2011. Haselrig had undergone previous testing at Boston University, his family said.
Barb: Just when Pennsylvania’s schools need guidance and leadership most, education Secretary Pedro Rivera will be leaving his post for another job. The Wolf administration announced that Rivera will become president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster in October. Rivera will be secretary as schools prepare to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be gone a month into what promises to be a tumultuous school year.
Laurel: Lanigan McCulty, a 15-year-old Ligonier Valley High School student, wrote a musical while in home quarantine due to the coronavirus. The show – “Greece Lighting the Musical” – merges themes from the 1950s-inspired show “Grease” and Homer’s writings of ancient Greece in the “Iliad” and “Odyssey.” “I absolutely love history, and Greek mythology is one of my favorites,” McCulty said. His show will be performed Saturday and Sunday at Diamond Theatre of Ligonier.
Laurel: Todd Miller, an Upper Yoder Township police officer, is being lauded for his quick action in pulling an injured rafter from the Stonycreek River last month. In announcing a commendation for the officer, Chief Donald Hess said Miller, despite being in full uniform, “didn’t hesitate and went straight into the river.” The man’s raft overturned and he hit his head on a rock on July 18. “Officer Miller heard the victim calling for help,” Hess said.
Laurel: The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies celebrated its 30th anniversary with a concert and movie at the Silver Drive-In on Wednesday. Donors were invited to hear local bands and then watch “Back To The Future” on the big screen. Two DeLoreans – the cars featured in the film series – were on display. “We wanted to make a big deal out of it,” CFA President Mike Kane said. “We sort of stumbled upon this idea as a way to thank donors.” Silver Drive-in is in turn celebrating its 70th anniversary on Aug. 14 with a showing of the Johnstown-made hockey movie “Slap Shot.”
Barb: A former Pennsylvania state representative is serving the house arrest portion of a prison sentence for felony theft and perjury. Movita Johnson-Harrell, a Philadelphia Democrat, pleaded guilty after she was accused of taking money from a community nonprofit “and spending it on vacations, clothing and other personal needs,” the Associated Press reported. She spent two months in jail, where she contracted COVID-19, and was released to complete the final 81/2 months of her sentence at home – and was ordered to repay the organization, which serves impoverished families.
Laurel: Divine Mercy Catholic Academy has hired seven new teachers to accommodate its coronavirus-inspired decision to use more classrooms this fall. That will allow for more space to have students practice social distancing, Divine Mercy West Principal Mary Fleck said. “We are trying to do what’s best for our school community,” Fleck said. The average number of students in each classroom will drop from 15 to 20 down to about a dozen. “I’m extremely excited about this position and taking on all the new protocol,” said Kate Bridge, just hired for her first teaching position.
Laurel: Sylvia Carr opened Bougie Hair Care Essentials & More in downtown Johnstown this week, pledging to offer for her customers “a way of helping everybody get what they need and still look beautiful.” The shop is located in the 416 Main Street complex, next to Taco Chellz. Cambria Regional Chamber President Amy Bradley called Bougie Hair Care “a really unique business” and applauded Carr as a Black, female business owner.
Barb: This has been a summer of violence for many of America’s major cities – with gun deaths up dramatically in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Boston and elsewhere – and many of the victims have been children. Authorities say the deadly shootings involve gang activity or neighborhood disputes, not protests over racial issues. In Philadelphia on Wednesday, a 6-year-old girl was shot and wounded – caught in a crossfire – when gunfire erupted during a cookout. A week earlier in the same city, a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed while sitting on his porch. “The shootings used to be targeted, but now it is spraying at porches, parks, down the street,” the Rev. Michael Pfleger, a Chicago priest, told The Associated Press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.