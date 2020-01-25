Laurel: It’s been almost 70 years since Harry “Bus” Amigh, of Portage Township, was killed in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War on Nov. 28, 1950. Last week, his siblings, James Amigh, Irene Bailey and Catherine Grove, received medals recognizing Amigh for his service – the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star, Combat Infantryman Badge, United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Korea Korean War Service Medal, and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation – during a ceremony in Ebensburg. The medals were presented by U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre. “There are few things that are as emotional and important as recognizing a fallen soldier, a fallen service member,” Thompson said.
Barb: Two workers from a group home in Scranton are accused of recording a video of a developmentally disabled woman chasing after and eating chicken they threw in a yard, basement and on a bathroom floor. According to the Times-Tribune of Scranton, Eileen Dougherty, 39, of Scranton, and Lisa Ann Wall, 41, of Duryea, were charged with multiple counts of abuse of a care-dependent person at a home operated by the Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania.
Barb: A North Carolina man faces assault charges after tackling his son’s opponent during a high school wrestling match, police said. Video from the match shows the opponent lifting Barry Lee Jones’ son and dropping him head-first to the mat – which was called illegal – and then the father rushing in and tackled the opponent. Police said neither teen was seriously injured. Jones was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Laurel: Congratulations to Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball coach Bob Rukavina, who picked up his 500th career victory last weekend when his host Mountain Cats defeated Slippery Rock. “It was just a great win,” said Rukavina, who is in his 31st year. “Five-hundred wins. I’ve been here a long time. That’s one thing that proves. I’ve enjoyed every one of them and I hope I have a few more in me.”
Barb: A former Philadelphia police officer has pleaded guilty to using a seized Porsche for his stepdaughter’s prom ride. James Coolen Jr., 47, seized the SUV during a drug investigation and placed it in an impound lot, prosecutors said. They said surveillance footage showed Coolen entering the lot in his pickup truck and leaving in the Porsche. It was returned two days later. GPS data from the vehicle showed it being used at the prom. Coolen was sentenced to a year of probation.
Laurel: Missy Murin, a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, recently received a scholarship through the QuestBridge National College Match program. The four-year, all-expenses-paid scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania is worth more than $310,000. She is one of only 1,127 seniors out of 14,926 applicants nationwide to receive the award. “This is just amazing,” she said. “I’m so excited because I love the (Penn) campus and the students seem to care about the school and what they do.”
