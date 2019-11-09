Laurel: Congratulations to Forest Hills seventh-grader Bo Bassett, who has been named one of five finalists for Sports Illustrated Kids’ SportsKid of the Year. The 13-year-old is a five-time Pennsylvania Junior wrestling champion, a three-time USA Nationals winner and a Super 32 Middle School title winner. “This is one of the biggest awards I’ve ever had a chance to get,” he said. “I’d be honored to win. It’s a pretty big deal.”
Barb: Police in Maryland are investigating a homicide over a chicken sandwich. Authorities say a man who had been cutting in line for sandwiches at a Popeyes restaurant in Oxon Hill was stabbed to death by another customer who confronted him on Monday. The chain resumed selling its chicken sandwich on Sunday. It was first released in August and quickly sold out.
Laurel: Dozens of books purchased at the 2019 Festival of Books in the Alleghenies, held in September in Somerset, were donated to county jail inmates and children receiving social services. Patrons also were asked to consider purchasing books to be donated to the Somerset County Jail and Somerset County Children & Youth Services. Many of the more-than-45 authors donated books to county libraries.
Laurel: Joseph Orsargos, 88, funded a veterans memorial that was built near the Eureka 42 Citizens Club in Mine 42. Orsargos, a navy veteran, received help from his son, Charles, daughter, Debbie, and Home Depot in constructing the memorial. He now is trying to raise money for a miner’s statue and playground equipment.
Laurel: Officials recently dedicated a walking trail at the Flight 93 National Memorial that connects the structure to the former site of the temporary memorial, where for years visitors paid tribute to the flight’s victims. The Trail of Remembrance, a half-mile-long gravel path, was dedicated by National Park Service officials, Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial leaders, relatives of Flight 93’s passengers and crew members and other key stakeholders.
Laurel: Startup Alleghenies will be saluting veteran entrepreneurs on Monday. The nonprofit will live-stream its visits, where entrepreneurial coaches will interview veterans about their service, businesses and the skills they learned in the military to help them become entrepreneurs. “Many veterans are doing amazing things after their service and we want to celebrate that,” Andrew Trexler, Startup Alleghenies entrepreneurial coach for Bedford County, said.
Barb: A nursing home employee in Berks County is accused of photographing deceased residents and sharing them with her friends and co-workers. According to WPVI-TV, the district attorney said Stephanie Thomas, of Muhlenberg Township, admitted to taking the photos of the deceased, who were between the ages of 84 and 92. She faces corpse abuse charges.
Laurel: Two Bottle Works employees have been promoted to help lead the Johnstown arts organization. Melody Tisinger has been named director of advancement and operations, and Matthew Lamb will serve as creative director. Both have worked at Bottle Works since 2017.
Laurel: Pennsylvania has launched a program that offers free tuition to National Guard families, and officials have projected that up to 2,000 families could enroll in time to use the scholarship to help pay the tuition bills in the 2020 fall semester. Guard members who commit to an additional six years of service can receive five years of higher education benefits for their spouses and children. “This program will allow us to recognize military members and their families for their sacrifice by providing them with up to five years of college at no or reduced cost,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
