Laurel: Cambria County’s Camp Cadet is debuting its new obstacle course this year. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held earlier this month at the camp on the campus of Mount Aloysius College in Cresson. “We wanted to be able to give the cadets that come into our program a physical challenge and also to learn team building,” Pennsylvania state Trooper Scott Urban said. “When they face adversity, they are able to get through something.” Camp Cadet is for youths interested in careers in law enforcement, emergency services or the military. This year’s camp is scheduled for Sunday through Aug. 3.
Barb: Someone stole a van from a Baltimore center that donates free books to children. When the van is not being used to pick up donations, it is parked outside the book bank, directing people where they can drop off and pick up free books. The van was expected to help the center deliver more than 400,000 books this year.
Laurel: Congratulations to Marie Fritz, who received the 23rd Volunteer Spotlight Award, presented by LIFT Johnstown, for her work as an administrative volunteer with Interim HealthCare. “I am really surprised about it,” she said. “I just like helping other people. It makes you feel good.” LIFT Johnstown honors volunteers every quarter.
Barb: Three men are in custody in an investigation of the videotaped dousings of New York police officers with buckets of water. Police charged the three with disorderly conduct, harassment and other charges. The videos sparked outrage and led police officials to urge officers not to tolerate the behavior and to launch a search for suspects, The Associated Press reported.
Laurel: Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s Regional Intensive Care Nursery recently held a baby shower to celebrate its 45th anniversary. The department opened its doors for the first time on July 19, 1974, becoming the only local intensive care unit for newborns. Hospital staff, expecting parents, community members and Conemaugh Memorial NICU graduates gathered for the celebration. “The day the doors were opened was a historic day for the region,” said Dr. Susan Williams, chief medical officer at Conemaugh Health System. “We began offering life-saving, life-enhancing, and developmental care for our youngest patients. Premature and ill newborns no longer needed to be transferred out of town for care because we provide it right here at home.”
Barb: Police in Prince William County, Virginia, have charged a tow-truck driver who they say tried to repossess a car with a family still inside it. Police say Mohamed Zyoud, 23, of Woodbridge, also tried to hit the car owner with his truck and punched him in the face before unhooking the car and driving away.
The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial page features this laurels and barbs column looking at positive and negative news from the past week. Readers are encouraged to send suggestions to editorial@tribdem.com.
