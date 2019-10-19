Laurel: Windber Area High School recently was named a recipient of a 2019 National Blue Ribbon Award by the U.S. Department of Education. Windber earned the award for being a “high performing” school. According to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Windber was chosen from a field of 37,000 high schools across the country. “We already knew Windber was special – and I think this latest recognition reinforces it,” Superintendent Joe Kimmel said.
Laurel: In a move that could benefit Greater Johnstown’s recreation and tourism industry, bicycles now can be checked onto Amtrak trains traveling through the city. The new service, a joint effort between Amtrak and PennDOT, allows checked bicycles and baggage on Amtrak Pennsylvania, which travels between Pittsburgh and New York. “This opens up a lot of possibilities that didn’t exist before,” said Mark Spada, of Western Pennsylvanians for Passenger Rail.
Barb: A Florida man has been accused of forcing a small alligator to drink beer. According to The Associated Press, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers began investigating after a complaint of Noah Osborne, 22, catching the alligator in Palm City and handing it to Timothy Kepke, 27. In a video, Kepke appears to let the reptile bite his forearm then feed it beer as it struggles. Kepke reportedly acknowledged that he was in the video and said the gator was alive when they released it.
Laurel: Friends will gather Sunday at Stackhouse Park to remember Jim Pasco, who served as a ranger there for more than 30 years. Pasco, who died last week in Ohio, helped to develop more than 8 miles of trails on the property. “He was dedicated to Stackhouse and put a lot of personal time and energy into it,” said Charles Voytko, a park board member. “He’ll be missed.”
Laurel: Hundreds of people attended Sunday’s Coptoberfest at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown to benefit police officers who are facing financial hardships. The event featured a lineup of country music acts, including headliner Chris Higbee.
Barb: A high school football coach in New Mexico was fired and faces charges after being accused of taking money from a player’s wallet. Police arrested Miyamura High School coach John D. Roanhaus, 42, after reviewing footage showing Roanhaus going into the school’s locker room and taking $40 from the wallet, according to court documents.
Laurel: Diesel technology students at Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center are participating in a project to replace bumpers on 20 school buses that carry students from Richland School District. When it was discovered that the front and rear bumpers of the buses weren’t rust-proofed well enough, Richland reached out to the vo-tech for help. “It’s a win-win – for us and their students,” said Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley.
Laurel: Mason Gibson, a 14-year-old Forest Hills wrestler, became the second eighth-grader to win a Super 32 tournament in the varsity division. Gibson went 7-0 in the tournament, defeating Cory Land, of Alabama, 5-4 in the championship bout in Greensboro, North Carolina. Gibson entered the tournament as the No. 17 seed in his weight class. “It just proves how much hard work I’ve been putting in,” he said.
The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial page features this laurels and barbs column looking at positive and negative news from the past week. Readers are encouraged to send suggestions to editorial@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.