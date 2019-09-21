Laurel: Congratulations to Johnstown’s Stephanie Haines on her recent confirmation by a 94-0 Senate vote as a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Haines, who will fill the seat of Judge Kim Gibson, was nominated by President Donald Trump and recommended by Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey Jr.
Laurel: We wish John Dubnansky well in his new job as Johnstown’s economic development director. City Manager George Hayfield made the announcement during a council meeting last week. For the past nine years, Dubnansky, of Westmont, has served as Cambria County’s grants facilitator. “I’m looking forward to this new opportunity and to see how I can help the city of Johnstown grow into the future,” he said.
Barb: A high school in Virginia forfeited a football game after videos surfaced of students making threats and racial slurs against their rival. According to The Virginian-Pilot, the videos showed students from Poquoson High School threatening to beat up people from York County. The videos were originally posted to Snapchat before spreading to other social media sites.
Laurel: A program called Stewards of Children has been launched in Cambria and Somerset counties to raise awareness of child sexual abuse. Two-hour training sessions are designed to reach parents, teachers, coaches and/or adults who come into contact with children. “Protecting all children is everyone’s first and foremost responsibility,” said Marlene Singer, of Johnstown, one of several facilitators who has been trained to present the program, which is free of charge.
Laurel: Seventy-two volunteers with the Cambria County Area Agency on Aging’s Foster Grandparent program are giving their time and support to help children with exceptional or special needs in 40 area schools, day cares and Head Starts. “They are working with students who need a little extra love, encouragement and support throughout their day,” said Amanda Milne, program director. Volunteer Jocelyn Brett said she recommends the program to anyone looking to work with children.
Laurel: Penn Highlands Community College is celebrating its 25th anniversary by doing 25 good deeds throughout the region during the academic school year. Last week, school representatives replaced summer flowers in downtown Johnstown with chrysanthemums for the fall. “(The communities) help us and they do partnerships with us,” said Dawn Thompson, the college’s adjunct faculty coordinator. “It’s only right to give back.” Other projects have been or will be completed in Richland, Altoona, Ebensburg, Huntingdon and Somerset.
Barb: A suburban Cincinnati man, apparently confused about Ohio’s drug laws, called police, demanding that officers return marijuana they “stole” from him. WXIX-TV reported the man told a dispatcher in Sharonville that it’s legal to possess 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of marijuana, and the amount officers seized was just 4 grams (0.14 ounces). Some Ohio cities have decriminalized pot possession, but it remains illegal in the state.
Laurel: CJL Engineering is delivering school supplies to area districts as a way “to give back (to teachers) for their hard work and dedication,” said Taryn Shifflett, marketing and proposal coordinator for the Johnstown firm. Items in the company’s Teacher Toolbox program include crayon, pencils, notebooks, rulers, folders, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and tissues. The program aims to save teaches from purchasing supplies with their own money.
Laurel: University of Tennessee offered a scholarship to a Florida fourth-grader who was bullied over a homemade Volunteers T-shirt. The scholarship would begin in the fall of 2028 and cover tuition and fees it he attends the university and meets admission requirements. The university also made its own shirt featuring the boy’s design, with proceeds benefiting STOMP Out Bullying.
The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial page features this laurels and barbs column looking at positive and negative news from the past week. Readers are encouraged to send suggestions to editorial@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.