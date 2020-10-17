Laurel: Johnstown City Council voted unanimously this week to rename the city-owned Hickory Street Bridge to honor the late Carlton Lee Haselrig, who died over the summer at 54. A Greater Johnstown High School graduate, Haselrig was a six-time national wrestling champion at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and former Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I know he’s looking down on us right now and smiling,” said his widow, Michelle Haselrig. The span’s new name will be the Carlton Lee Haselrig Bridge.
Laurel: Johnstown’s new Prospect League baseball team officially has a name. The franchise announced its nickname Thursday, with Mill Rats receiving the most fan votes out of five finalists. “It pays homage to the history of Johnstown, obviously a strong mill town and steel industry,” said Bill Davidson, one of the team’s owners. “A rat is a notoriously tough animal. We wanted something that was tough and resilient but also something people could be proud of. It’s a combination of history as well as resiliency.” The collegiate-level team will call Sargent’s Stadium at the Point its home. The league schedule has not been finalized.
Barb: Gov. Tom Wolf and state House Republican leaders are spinning their wheels in dealing with issues related to the election process and the impact of high mail-in voting on the timeliness of results. The House GOP is following the national script of seeking to ban drop boxes for ballots and eliminate residency requirements for poll watchers in counties that have stipulations. Wolf has said he would veto such bills. Hey, folks, Election Day is almost here.
Laurel: Officials gathered Thursday to dedicate the completion of a habitat improvement project along a stretch of Soap Hollow Run, which flows along one side of Greenhouse Park in Conemaugh Township. The $8,000 project included eradicating Japanese knotwood to stabilize the stream’s eroding banks and allow more beneficial vegetation to grow in the invasive plant’s place, and adding a series of logs, boulders and tree “root wads” to give fish places to escape the sun, lay eggs and hide from predators – moves designed to allow trout to thrive. Somerset Conservation District spearheaded the project.
Laurel: The Cambria County Prison Board adopted new staffing guidelines to address employee shortages caused by COVID-19. Warden Christian Smith said, “Filling the schedule has become a nightmare.” The union representing officers showed flexibility in supporting the reassignment of employees to complete necessary tasks such as laundry and meal preparation, which Smith called a “contingency plan after contingency plan.”
Laurel: Richland Township Fire Department members visited Divine Mercy Catholic Academy East in Geistown Borough on Wednesday to help pupils better understand fire safety and the department’s work to keep the community safe. Firefighters talked with youngsters from pre-kindergarten through Grade 6, reinforcing lessons such as the “stop, drop and roll” response to fire, and the importance of taking fire drills seriously. “The safer they can be, whether it’s at home, in school or anywhere they go, the better,” Richland Township Captain Chris Guizio said. October is Fire Safety Month.
Barb: We strongly condemn the hate-fueled verbal abuse the wife of Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor faced recently, when a woman was caught on video hurling a racial slur. Police will not file charges, at the wishes of Gisele Fetterman, wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, although the incident was likely a violation of state criminal law. Gisele Fetterman took the high road, saying she would rather see the woman get assistance and counseling from social service agencies.
The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial page features this laurels and barbs column looking at positive and negative news from the past week. Readers are encouraged to send suggestions to editorial@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.