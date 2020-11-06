Laurel: Officials, anti-drug advocates and other volunteers delivered breakfast to first responders at Cambria County’s police stations, fire departments and ambulance stations as part of the First Responders Appreciation Event. Volunteers met at Ace’s in Cambria City, where they picked up gift-wrapped plaques and paper bags full of pastries, fruit and breakfast bars to be delivered to first responders across the county. State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, said it’s “so important to thank all of our first responders and EMS personnel who put their lives on the line on a daily basis to ensure that we remain safe.” The food and other items were donated by Ace’s, Damin Printing, Friendly City Box Co., Lambcakes, Marie’s Nutcracker Sweet, Nuttin’ from Germany, PPE Medical Supplies, Tony Sunseri Wholesale Food Distributors and Top Dog Productions.
Barb: A Florida man has admitted to defrauding more than two dozen elderly people out of nearly $1 million. Prosecutors say David Green, 25, of Miami Gardens, tricked victims into believing that a relative needed money for bail, legal fees or other expenses. He faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a mail fraud conspiracy charge.
Laurel: Congratulations to Greater Johnstown’s Yasir “Ya Ya” Robinson, who scored on a 55-yard touchdown run and followed with a two-point conversion in a Trojans loss to Forest Hills. “Typically at the end of the games we put Yasir in and let everyone know he has special needs so players don’t go after him,” said Greater Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan, who credited Forest Hills coach Justin Myers for allowing it to happen. “(Myers) called me over in the middle of the game and said, ‘Look, you can’t score 28 points on one play. Let him score.’ I said, ‘We don’t have to do that, coach. I just want to put him in the game.’ “ Jordan said. “Justin insisted. Justin said, ‘Let him score. He probably will never get an opportunity to do that again. He’ll never forget it. Don’t forget that this is about the kids.’ He was absolutely right and I appreciate it.”
Laurel: The Moxham Food Pantry recently moved into its new location at Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies’ headquarters, 540 Central Ave. The food pantry previously operated out of Park Avenue United Methodist Church, which closed earlier this year, forcing the need for a new location. Amy Horwath, vice president of mission services for Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies, said about 40 to 50 families will be served at each distribution. Boxes of nonperishable food will be distributed from the back of the building on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, from 9 a.m. to noon. Families in Moxham, Hornerstown, Lorain, Riverside, Krings, and parts of Ferndale and Belmont can participate once per month.
Barb: Matthew Schmit, 23, of Clayton, Wisconsin, was pulled over by police for transporting a snowmobile by strapping it to the roof of his car. Schmit received a warning about the hauling technique and was cited for not wearing his seatbelt. “I know it looks sketchy, but we had it strapped down and shook it,” he said. “Up like in this kind of region, stuff like this gets seen all the time, but more like the back roads.” He said he was taking it to a friend’s house to show it to him.
Laurel: To the Berlin community for rallying support for Hunter Cornell, a junior football player and wrestler at Berlin Brothersvalley who was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident last weekend and was transported via medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital. A prayer vigil at the Snyder of Berlin Sports Complex brought 250 people, which Cornell was able to watch on FaceTime. “He is showing signs of improvement. He’s definitely not out of the woods yet, but he’s headed in the right direction,” football coach Doug Paul said. “We’re asking for continued prayers for him and the family. The support has been tremendous from the football community and the wrestling community.”
Laurel: Leaders of the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out Foundation recently donated $25,000 to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center. Last year, the annual dinner event drew more than 800 attendees and raised $150,000. Since 2007, the foundation has donated more than $1 million to the center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers had to cancel this year’s dinner, but many sponsors made donations, and Girls Night Out committee members helped organize alternative fundraising events.
Laurel: Tony Piskurich, who wrote the book “Letters from Dad: A WWII Soldier’s Story” about his father’s service, has donated part of the proceeds to Veteran Community Initiatives, a nonprofit organization that supports former military personnel. “We really appreciate it,” VCI Director Tom Caulfield said. “I think that’s great, very, very generous of Tony.” The book is about the letters his father, George Piskurich, mailed to his family while serving in Europe during World War II. Piskurich received the letters after his parents died in the Johnstown flood of 1977.
