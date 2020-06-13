Laurel: Several thousand fans flocked to Jennerstown Speedway Complex last weekend as the track kicked off its 2020 season following a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. “A lot of other tracks have already canceled their season,” said driver Teddy Gibala. “You have to thank them for sticking to their guns and finding a way to make it happen.” Saturday’s action featured five divisions: chargers, fast 4s, modifieds, late models and street stocks.
Laurel: David Vitovich, owner of Corojo’s Cigar Shop in Lower Yoder Township, is accepting donations for breast cancer awareness during the shop’s grand opening on Saturday. Vitovich’s aunt, Lisa (Nester) Henry, recently died from the disease. “This is something near and dear to me, so I’d like to show my support for her and her courageous battle and give back,” Vitovich said. The shop, which sells about 60 varieties of cigars, is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturdays.
Barb: Liquor Barn in Louisville, Kentucky, fired two workers and issued an apology after a black woman was turned away from using a restroom. The company said it terminated the woman who denied the woman access as well as the general manager of the store. According to The Associated Press, a social media post by a white construction worker said he and his coworker, a black woman, were with their construction crew at the store when two members of the crew were given access to the store and the woman was not.
Laurel: A new long-term care home, The Villa Crest Rehabilitative Nursing Facility, is opening in the former Conemaugh Valley Elementary School, 1451 Frankstown Road. Former classrooms have been transformed into 48 private rooms and four semi-private rooms, each with a private bath with walk-in shower. The former gymnasium/cafeteria has been turned into a lounge, chapel and dining room with kitchen. Occupational, physical and speech therapy will be provided on site, along with a beauty salon and massage therapist. The facility was developed by Dr. Richard Kastelic and his wife, Suzie.
Barb: To a corrections officer in Franklin Township, New Jersey, who was suspended after a video showed him participating in a counterprotest to a Black Lives Matter demonstration in which people reenacted the death of George Floyd. According to The Associated Press, the New Jersey Department of Corrections said it was made aware that one of its officers participated in the filming of a “hateful and disappointing video that mocked the killing of George Floyd. The individual has been suspended from their post and banned from NJDOC facilities pending a thorough and expedited investigation.” Another person in the video is a FedEx employee, who has since been suspended, the company said.
Laurel: Karen Cavallo received a surprise for her birthday on June 7: a parade of family and friends past her Hastings home. Cavallo admitted her expectations were low this year because she is recovering from a recent colon surgery and the threat of coronavirus. But when she walked outside that day, she found her house decorated and a parade of well-wishers. “I’m just overwhelmed,” she said. “Thanks to them, instead of the worst – this is my best birthday ever.”
Barb: To former Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans, who, the NCAA says, accepted up to $22,000 in bribes to direct athletes to certain financial advisers. As a result, the university was fined $10,000 and the basketball program was banned from the upcoming postseason. The ruling also includes three years of probation.
