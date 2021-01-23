Laurel: Congratulations to seven local wrestlers who captured titles last weekend at the Mid-Winter Mayhem event in Monroeville. The 28-team tournament was split into split into two separate events to adhere to limitations on gatherings. Coming away with Division 1 titles were Chestnut Ridge’s Brock Holderbaum (106 pounds) and Calan Bollman (113), Bishop McCort Catholic’s Mason Gibson (120) and Erik Gibson (152), and Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington (132). North Star’s Nathan Pelesky (113) and Berlin Brothersvalley’s Brady Boburchock (215) were victorious in Division 2. Chestnut Ridge finished second to Malvern Prep in the team race.
Barb: A Pennsylvania woman who was behind on her water bill is accused of burning three municipal workers with acidic drain cleaner as they tried to restore her service. According to the Tribune-Review, the water authority in Westmoreland County stopped service to the Jeannette home of Deborah Samulski, 62, on Nov. 18 for nonpayment of water and sewer bills. Authority officials told police she made dozens of harassing and threatening phone calls until Nov. 25, when she paid $450. Authorities said a crew sent to her home that day to restore service found liquid and debris blocking access to the shutoff valve. When they used compressed air to clear the clog, police said, the three were sprayed with the liquid, causing chemical burns and irritation to their skin and clothing. They were quickly treated and were not seriously injured.
Barb: The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has been arrested and charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card, The Associated Press reported. The organization, based in Urbandale, said last summer that it had discovered financial irregularities and that Jennifer Woodley, 40, had been dismissed after serving as CEO for one year. There are 60 chapters of Make-A-Wish America, which works to provide support and memorable experiences for children with critical illnesses and their families.
Laurel: This year’s AAABA Tournament will have its first participant from Canada since 1970 with the addition of the Capital City Reds, based in Ottawa. The Reds play in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. Last fall, the tournament announced the addition of a team from Salisbury, North Carolina. “We’ve been trying to get franchises for quite a few years,” said AAABA Executive Director John Austin, who also heads the franchise committee. “With us getting the North Carolina franchise approved in October and the Canadian team in January, it brings us back to where we wanted to be.” The 76th AAABA Tournament is scheduled to begin on Aug. 2 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and outlying fields. Last year’s tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barb: A Pennsylvania woman is accused of helping to steal a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Riley June Williams, 22, of Harrisburg, is accused of theft, obstruction and trespassing, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. According to the FBI, an unidentified former romantic partner of Williams tipped them off that she appeared in video from the Jan. 6 rioting and claimed she had hoped to sell the computer to Russian intelligence. “The gravity of these offenses is great,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson told Williams. “It cannot be overstated.” Williams was released into the custody of her mother, with travel restrictions, and will appear Monday in federal court in Washington.
Laurel: Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced that area schools will receive nearly $28 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic and support food programs, professional training, mental health assistance, technological improvements and other educational services. Greater Johnstown and Somerset Area school districts are set to get the most in the region, $12,785,465 and $2,295,777, respectively. Blacklick Valley was allocated $1,649,646; Cambria Heights, $913,086; Central Cambria, $1,254,375; Conemaugh Township Area, $540,033; Conemaugh Valley, $1,019,453; Ferndale Area, $1,297,143; Forest Hills, $1,681,853; North Star, $1,172,453; Northern Cambria, $1,129,530; Portage Area; $937,627; Penn Cambria, $1,555,688; Shade-Central City, $414,730; Shanksville-Stonycreek, $551,464; and Windber Area, $1,455,866.
