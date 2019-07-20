Laurel: More than 300 people recently participated in the fifth annual Chernisky Classic, a 5K run/walk and 10K run that benefits the Cambria County Fire School. About 40 participants ran or walked in firefighting turnout gear. “It’s a great cause,” said Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky, who organizes the event. “We’re excited about where the future is going to take us.”
Laurel: Johnstown native Russell Shorto is one of seven finalists for The George Washington Prize, which honors authors who write about the nation’s founding era. The award is sponsored by Washington College, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and George Washington’s Mount Vernon. Shorto, who lives in Cumberland, Maryland, was selected for his book “Revolution Song: A Story of American Freedom.” Shorto said: “It means a lot because when your’e writing a book, you’re hoping that people care about it.” The winner will be announced in October.
Barb: Police in Vermont say 34 cannabis plants were discovered growing in the flower beds in front of the Statehouse in Montpelier. A visitor to the Statehouse alerted police, who found the plants among flowers lining the walkway in front of the building. Possession of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use is legal in Vermont, but it is illegal to grow it in public. “The only way we can make a criminal case is if someone comes down and claims it,” Capitol police Chief Matthew Romei said.
Laurel: To 68 Pitt-Johnstown athletes who were named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year.
Barb: A tractor-trailer carrying pig intestines spilled its load on a downtown highway in Kansas City, Missouri, last week. The spill closed at least three lanes of Interstate 670, the state’s Department of Transportation tweeted. It said a truck with a snowplow blade was sent to the scene to help clean up the mess.
Laurel: The Benscreek Canoe Club recently was awarded $10,000 from Seattle-based Outdoor Research to continue offering its First Waves program, which exposes teens to river conservation and stand-up paddle boarding at Whitewater Park. The program is a partnership with Ian Smith, founder of SurfSUP Adventures. “This funding creates and incredible opportunity for us ... at a time when we’re getting more attention for what we’re trying to do,” said Smith.
Laurel: Congratulations to Dr. James Bradley, a Bishop McCort graduate and the orthopedic surgeon for the Pittsburgh Steelers since 1991, who has been named president of the American Orthopedic Society of Sports Medicine. At this year’s NFL combine, Bradley received the Arthur C. Rettig Award for excellence in academic research from the NFL Physicians Society.
Barb: Starbucks announced that it will quit selling newspapers in more than 8,600 U.S. stores in September, citing “changing customer behavior,” according to The Associated Press. Starbucks has sold The New York Times since 2000 and other papers such as the Wall Street Journal and USA Today since 2010.
Laurel: The catheterization laboratory at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber has been accredited by Pittsburgh-based Corazon, the official accrediting agency for the state Health Department. The accreditation verifies the program has met or exceeded requirements established by the Health Department. “I am proud of the exceptional dedication and hard work of our medical director, Samir Hadeed, and cardiac team that led to our accreditation,” said hospital President and CEO Thomas Kurtz.
The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial page features this laurels and barbs column looking at positive and negative news from the past week. Readers are encouraged to send suggestions to editorial@tribdem.com.
