Barb: To Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton, who received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in last week’s win at Michigan State for what appeared to be spitting at an opposing player. Shelton will serve a one-game suspension for the act – on Nov. 9 at Minnesota. The Nittany Lions have a bye this week.
Laurel: Richland Township’s DRS Laurel Technologies recently celebrated the delivery of its locally built computer network system for the USS John P. Murtha, a ship named after the late congressman from Johnstown. The Consolidated Afloat Network & Enterprise Services program brings the internet to Navy ships, and is being installed on ships throughout the branch’s fleet. About half of the systems delivered so far have been built at DRS’s Richland facility.
Barb: A white teacher in Pennsylvania’s Upper Darby School District has resigned after video captured her calling a black parent a racial slur after a fender-bender. In the video, Drexel Middle School teacher Renee Greeley could be heard saying Rasheed Noel is “probably on welfare” and should go back to his “Section 8 house.” She later called him the N-word.
Barb: Authorities say a woman drove her motorhome into a casino after becoming angry about being kicked out of the facility. According to reports, the unidentified woman critically injured a custodial worker when she drove her Winnebago into the Cannery casino. A North Las Vegas police spokesman said the woman kept hitting the gas after the vehicle became stuck in the building’s entrance, and employees had to remove her from the motorhome to get her to stop.
Laurel: The Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania conference and competition recently was held over three days at the Holiday Inn Express in Richland Township. Barb Zablotney, of Windber, Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania 2018, is the organization’s state coordinator and helped to arrange this year’s event. Karli Miller, of Allentown, was crowned Ms. Wheelchair 2020. The competition included Amanda Urgolites, 23, of Hastings, and Jessica Gardner, 34, of Johnstown. “It’s not a pageant, it’s about advocacy,” Zablotney said. “This whole week is about them forming a connection with one another.”
Laurel: Windber Woods Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center recently celebrated an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at its facility that formerly served as Church of the Brethren Home near Windber. After more than a year and a half since its acquisition, about $500,000 in work helped to modernize hallways, resident rooms and dining facilities with new floors, ceilings and wallpaper. Systems and infrastructure throughout the main building also were upgraded. “A lot has happened here in a short time, and we are all very proud of it,” Administrator Robert Thompson said.
Barb: You often hear motorists complaining about potholes, but this story takes it to a new level. A city bus was partially swallowed when a sinkhole opened during morning rush hour in Pittsburgh. Two cranes removed the bus, which was carrying only one passenger, who was treated at a hospital and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.