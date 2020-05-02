Laurel: The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority has received a $1.95 million U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration grant to bring a telehealth company to the former Cambria-Rowe Business College building, which has been vacant since August 2016. Pittsburgh-based TeleHealth Suite, led by President Apryle Horbal, a Richland High School graduate, intends to open a new location at the site by the end of 2020, and hopes to employ up to 120 workers at the site.
Barb: A Georgia city councilman is facing theft charges after allegedly stealing a beef tenderloin from a Piggly Wiggly grocery store. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Clifford Henry Jiles, 54, is accused of switching the price tag of a beef tenderloin with a cheaper pork tenderloin. Nelly Miles, of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said the beef retailed for more than $83, while the pork was about $12.
Laurel: Several local students have received military service academy nominations from U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair. Students were evaluated by a panel of service academy alumni, and Joyce nominated students based upon the recommendation of the panel. Local students included Elizabeth Felix, of Johnstown, Naval Academy; Claudia Sigel, of Bedford, Air Force Academy and Military Academy; and Matthew Powell, of Stoystown, and Anthony Reed, of Johnstown, Military Academy. The nominees will be evaluated by the academies before they receive possible appointments.
Barb: A South Carolina woman has been arrested for allegedly recording a video of herself driving a vehicle with her 5-year-old son sitting on the hood. According to reports, Thrista Miquisha Johnson turned her self in to Rock Hill police, who said they don’t know how fast she was driving but the child was not injured. Police issued a warrant for her arrest after learning about the video. Johnson was charged with child neglect.
Laurel: Congratulations to Conemaugh Township Area High School for winning the “Best Helmet in Pennsylvania High School Football” tournament. The Indians garnered 57% of the 2,254 votes in the finals to defeat Marple Newtown in the competition by Pennsylvania Football History. The PIAA consists of 563 teams.
Laurel: Johnstown’s Tom Bradley, former Penn State defensive coordinator and current defensive backs coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame on Nov. 14. “It’s really a great honor to be put in there,” said Bradley, a Bishop McCort graduate. “If you look at some of the names, you’re like, ‘Wow.’ “
Laurel: Teresa Cunningham, of Johnstown, has been busy handing out masks at the CamTran bus station to those using the transportation system. Riders are required to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and Cunningham approached CamTran Assistant Executive Director and CEO Josh Yoder to get permission to spend a few hours a day at the station handing out protective gear to those who need it. After receiving two boxes of donations and handing them out, Cunningham’s friend, Amelia Bunk, reached out and said she could make masks. The two have created a Facebook fundraiser – PA Hands of Help – to collect money and donations for the project.
Laurel: Congratulations to Forest Hills girls basketball coach Carol Cecere, who recently was selected as the Pennsylvania Sportswriters Class AAAA Coach of the Year. She guided the Rangers to a 26-1 record, their sixth straight District 6 championship and a berth in the PIAA quarterfinals, before the playoffs were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. “This is truly and honor,” she said. “But it wasn’t just for me. It was for the kids that worked so hard.” In addition, a number of players received all-state recognition for their efforts during the season. They include North Star’s Andy Zuchelli, first team Class AA; Turkeyfoot Valley’s Tanner Colflesh, first team Class A; Bishop Carroll’s Tristan McDannell, first team Class A; Berlin Brothersvalley’s Elijah Sechler, first team Class A; Shade’s Vince Fyock, second team Class A; Bedford’s Jason Ressler, third team Class AAAA; Bishop McCort’s Bella Hunt, second team Class AA; and Blacklick Valley’s Maria McConnell, second team Class A.
