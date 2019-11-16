Laurel: A group led by Parkhill American Legion Post 970 is clearing debris from Old Angus Cemetery in East Taylor Township, the final resting places of many veterans as far back as the Revolutionary War. So far, the volunteers have cleared the ground, discovering long-covered tombstones during the process. “I just thought it’s only right,” said Rob Reighard, a member of the post. “There are veterans here.”
Barb: To Benjamin Schreiber, a convicted killer who tried to appeal his life sentence because he says his heart stopped five times on March 30, 2015, at a hospital where he had been taken from the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. Schreiber claimed he “died” during the medical emergency, which fulfilled his life sentence. In denying the appeal, a court said “Schreiber is either alive, in which case he must remain in prison, or he is dead, in which case this appeal is moot.”
Laurel: Mel and Beverly Hofecker once again are coordinating the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child at Belmont United Methodist Church in Johnstown. Through the initiative, volunteers fill shoeboxes with gifts for children in need. Last year, the church collected more than 3,000 shoeboxes to be sent across the globe. “It’s really good because it helps children all over the world that never get a gift,” Mel Hofecker said.
Barb: Gender reveal parties have grown in popularity over the past several years, but the events to declare the sex of a soon-to-be-born baby have taken a dangerous turn. A homemade explosive killed Pamela Kreimeyer, 56, in Knoxville, Iowa, on Oct. 26, when a device meant to spray colorful powder into the air exploded like a pipe bomb. Another incident started a 47,000-acre wildfire in southern Arizona, causing more than $8 million in damage.
Laurel: Dennis Petimezas, owner of Watchmaker’s Diamonds and Jewelry, recently announced that he is retiring this year. He opened his business in 1975, and it moved to its current location on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township in 2002. “I’m grateful to the entire community of Johnstown, whose support has made our success possible,” he said. The store is having a retirement sale through the holidays.
Laurel: The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded a $225,000 grant toward the creation of a riverfront park at the base of the Inclined Plane in Johnstown. The park will feature a kayak launch, a fishing pier and trails. Brad Clemenson, of Lift Johnstown, said the park will be “a centerpiece of what makes the Johnstown region a wonderful place to live, work and play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.