Laurel: More than 200 people attended the Shade-Central City area’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner last week at the Central City Borough office. It marked the largest turnout in the event’s five-year history. About 20 volunteers helped to serve the meals, with donations coming from individuals, businesses and organizations.
Barb: A police officer in Oklahoma says he bought Starbucks coffee for 911 dispatchers working on Thanksgiving and found the word “PIG” printed on the cups. According to The Associated Press, the officer told KTUL-TV that the employee reached out and apologized, saying it was a joke. But Starbucks said the worker “used poor judgment and is no longer a partner.”
Barb: Police in Memphis, Tennessee, say a woman pointed a gun at McDonald’s workers because they gave her ketchup instead of jelly. According to authorities, Asia Vester, 20, was in the drive-thru line when she realized her order was wrong. After exchanging words with several employees, Vester allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the workers. She was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Laurel: A nut roll business – Marie’s Nutcracker Sweet – has cleared a hurdle to open a bakery inside the former Life Church in Windber. Patrice Folmar and her husband, Andrew, received a conditional use permit recommendation from the borough’s planning commission. If the plan is approved by Borough Council, the couple would open a 1,200-square-foot kitchen inside the former church. The business has served customers from Folmar’s parents’ home in Richland Township for decades.
Barb: The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating a video in which two young men are shown attacking an injured deer. The video clips, which appeared on Facebook, show the males laughing while they kick and stomp on the deer’s head. “The conduct portrayed in the video is reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law,” game commission officials said.
Laurel: The Bulls defeated the Bears 27-23 in the 52nd annual Turkey Bowl on Thanksgiving day at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. But more importantly, the game was expected to raise $12,000 to $14,000 for the local branch of Easterseals. Since it first became a charity game in 1972, the Turkey Bowl has generated more than $600,000.
Laurel: A statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks was dedicated Sunday in Montgomery, Alabama. The ceremony came on the 64th anniversary of her refusal to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man. Her 1955 arrest led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal moment of the civil rights movement. Parks died in 2005 at 92.
Barb: A state representative is accused of stealing money from a nonprofit she founded to serve the mentally ill and poor who were fighting addiction. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said a plea deal was expected to be worked out with Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell, D-Philadelphia. Court papers said she converted the charity’s funds into investment properties, vacations and luxury clothing. Shapiro said Johnson-Harrell personally spent more than $500,000 from Motivations Education & Consultation Associates, diverting Medicaid and Social Security disability funds, The Associated Press reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.