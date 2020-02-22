Laurel: Congratulations to E. Jeanne Gleason, of Westmont, who was nominated by President Donald Trump for a position with the National Council on the Arts, which advises the National Endowment for the Arts’ chairperson. She must now be approved by the U.S. Senate. Gleason has worked with several groups that promote the arts, including the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, Bottle Works and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, and previously chaired the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
Laurel: Twin Lakes Center in Somerset Township will add a new detox unit thanks to a $1 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The money will allow the treatment provider to serve an additional 472 patients a year – supporting 33 jobs in the process, officials from the D.C.-based commission said. “This is going to be a godsend for Twin Lakes – and the region,” Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
Barb: A Lancaster County funeral director has been suspended indefinitely after four decomposing bodies were found in a preparation area at one of his funeral home. Andrew Scheid agreed to the license suspension at an appearance before the State Board of Funeral Directors. According to a petition for suspension, none of the bodies had been refrigerated or embalmed, and one body had been there for 17 days. Because of the suspension, Scheid is unable to direct or supervise funerals at his locations in Lancaster and Manor Township, near Millersville. No criminal charges have been filed, The Associated Press reported.
Laurel: The State Theater Re-imagination Project is hoping to find a developer for the 50,000-square-foot venue that first opened in 1926. Conemaugh Health System, which owns the property, city officials, the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority officially started a nationwide search. “Our interests are simply to work with a developer who has some innovative ideas and thoughts on how they could utilize that structure and make it – whether it’s an entertainment venue or mixed-use facility – to better serve the citizens of Johnstown,” said John Dubnansky, the city’s community and economic development director.
Laurel: With the winter sports season winding down, two conferences recently crowned champions in boys and girls basketball. In the WestPAC, Berlin’s boys claimed their first conference title with a victory over Shade, while Portage defeated Shanksville-Stonycreek for the girls title. In the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, Greater Johnstown won its first conference title since 2012 with a victory over Bishop Guilfoyle. In the LHAC girls championship, Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Central Cambria.
Barb: A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman says a kindergarten student brought a gun to school last week. According to Ebony Pugh, a staff member at Allegheny K-5 was helping at the building’s metal detector and found the gun in the student’s bag. The incident was reported to the state’s child abuse reporting hotline, according to The Associated Press.
Laurel: More than a half-million dollars from the Somerset County Tourism Grant program was awarded to 49 organizations – nonprofits, destinations and other groups – that draw visitors to the Laurel Highlands. Because of a growing Somerset County Lodging Tax fund, this is the first time every single applicant received a check.
Laurel: Girl Scout Troop 46328, composed of fourth- and fifth-graders from Westmont Hilltop School District, recently put together backpacks for foster children at Westmont Elementary School. The group worked with Marie Kalinyak from Professional Family Care Services. The project is part of the troop’s efforts to win the Bronze Award, which is the highest honor a Girl Scout Junior can receive.
