Laurel: Congratulations to Mia Jordan, of Greater Johnstown High School, and Sienna Chippie, of Windber Area High School, who were named first-place winners in the Outstanding Young Woman’s 2021 Scholarship Program for Cambria and Somerset counties, respectively. Each will receive $6,000 scholarships and offers from local colleges and universities. “I’m over the moon,” Jordan said. “It’s an amazing achievement and I’m honestly speechless.” Added Chippie: “It was such an amazing experience.” The first runners-up were Gabriella Gibson, from Central Cambria High School, and Rebecca Wright, from Windber Area High School, who were awarded $4,000 each. Second runners-up were Elizabeth Dobbins, of Forest Hills High School, and Jessi Altiero, of Rockwood Area High School, who each will receive $2,000.
Barb: A firefighter died while battling a California wildfire that was sparked by a gender reveal party, The Associated Press reported. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the death occurred Thursday in the San Bernardino National Forest. The fire began earlier this month from a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device that was to reveal a couple’s baby’s gender, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. Wildfires have burned more than 3 million acres in California this year and are blamed for at least 25 deaths, according to the AP.
Laurel: A group of eight volunteers recently built a ramp at the home of Matt Hohan, 26, of Daisytown, who has a rare genetic disorder that causes him to have trouble walking. Malcolm Snyder, of Johnstown United Methodist Parish (JUMP), a service organization that performs home renovation projects for people who need them, coordinated the volunteer effort. Jackie and Joe Martella, of Martella’s Pharmacy, donated money for lumber and other materials. “I’m just a kid from Daisytown who’s just trying to make things better,” said Hohan, an assistant coach for Martella’s Pharmacy in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League. “Politics aside, it’s all about love and getting together and making things happen for people. … Everyone, love each other, especially in these times. Take time to say hello to one another. That’s all.”
Barb: Jonathan Yates, a former doctor at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Beckley, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to molesting three patients. Yates, 51, worked as a doctor of osteopathic medicine, which involves hands-on treatments through stretching and massaging. He faces up to 30 years in prison.
Laurel: Ground was broken earlier this month for the first purpose-built section of the September 11th National Memorial Trail in Garrett, Somerset County. “With this groundbreaking today … we begin the journey to complete approximately 49 miles of additional trail opportunities here in Somerset County, which will ultimately provide a better quality of life for everyone in our area and much-appreciated tourism dollars,” said Somerset County Commissioner Gerald Walker. The 1,300-mile trail will connect the three sites where hijacked planes crashed on 9/11: Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.