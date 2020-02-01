Laurel: Hats off to Ronald Schellhammer, who remains active with the Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Company at age 85. Schellhammer joined the fire company in 1951, when he was 16. Fighting fires is nothing new to his family. His grandfather helped start the fire company in 1924, and Schellhammer’s father, brother, four uncles, two sons and one daughter have been members. “I don’t do much firefighting anymore, but I still drive if they need me,” Schellhammer said. “As long as I can keep moving around, I will come over and do whatever I can to help.”
Laurel: Former Greater Johnstown football standout Bryce Gibson will continue is athletic career closer to home. The defensive back, who played 33 games at Youngstown State, has transferred to Division II power Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he is expected to compete for a starting job. Gibson had 100 tackles and 22 pass breakups for the Penguins, and had his first career interception last year. He started 11 games as a freshman in 2017.
Barb: Morris Berger, the offensive coordinator for Grand Valley State’s football team, was suspended by the university earlier this week when he was quoted by the school newspaper as saying he would like to meet Adolf Hitler and no one could deny the Nazi “wasn’t a great leader.” The university in Michigan said it was investigating. In an interview with The Lanthorn, Berger was asked which historical figures he would like to have dinner with. “This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler,” he said. “It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second to none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.”
Laurel: A longtime endowment effort in Bedford County, which included an anonymous five-figure donation last month, has enabled the Bedford County Community Fund to exceed its $100,000 fundraising mark, with the money to be used to support community projects across the county. Dina McGee, the Community Foundation’s Bedford County endowment director, said dozens of donations ranged from $25 to $10,000. Members of an advisory committee will help review and award funding requests annually.
Barb: A Tennessee man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and simple possession when he lit a marijuana cigarette in a courtroom, authorities said. Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said Spencer Alan Boston, 20, was in court on a simple drug possession charge. When Boston approached the bench to discuss his sentence, he reached in his pocket, pulled out a marijuana cigarette, lit it, smoked it and was immediately taken into custody, Bryan said.
Laurel: Four area dairy businesses recently received state grants to improve their operations. Galliker Dairy Co. received $470,076 to purchase an ice cream cup filler machine at its processing plant in Richland Township; Hidden Hills Dairy LLC received $35,384 to purchase and install cheesemaking equipment inside its farm in West Providence Township, Bedford County; Pleasant View Organic Dairy, of Paint Township, Somerset County, was awarded $23,166 to add a small-scale milk processing plant; and Paul Van Grouw, the sole proprietor of his own business, was awarded $50,000 to purchase and install pasteurizing, cheesemaking and bottling equipment in Stonycreek Township.
