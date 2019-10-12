Laurel: Berlin Brothersvalley graduate and Frostburg State University long-snapper Ryan Landis recently was one of 22 student-athletes selected to the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his leadership in the community and commitment to giving back. Landis is a volunteer firefighter, is involved in reading programs at Frost and Grantsville Elementary, and has participated in beautification projects in Frostburg and Cumberland, Maryland. Landis will be recognized during halftime of the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Barb: A bald eagle found shot on a trail in Westmoreland County has been euthanized, state wildlife authorities say. According to the Tribune-Review, a male eagle was found Oct. 4 on the West Penn Trail in Derry Township. The game warden said the eagle had been shot with a small-caliber rifle and suffered skull injuries. West Penn Trail Council member Bill Rodgers and his wife, Dorothy Pierini-Rodgers, are offering a reward of at least $500 for information leading to prosecution in the case.
Laurel: Hundreds of people gathered on the Pitt-Johnstown campus last weekend for the Greater Alleghenies Light The Night event, a fundraiser supporting research to find a cure for blood cancer. Following a benefit walk, the event culminated with music, fireworks and ceremonies honoring survivors and those who lost their battles with the disease.
Laurel: Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art recently launched its 2019 campaign with a goal to raise $165,995. The campaign’s aim is to ensure that everyone in the region has access to art. “As the longest running museum system in the country, SAMA has a responsibility to protect, promote and preserve American art in our region,” said Vanessa Houser, SAMA executive director.
Barb: The first vaping-related death in Pennsylvania was reported last week. State officials say the death happened in September, but other details were not provided. Prior to this case, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there had been 18 vaping-related fatalities in 15 states. There have been almost 1,100 illnesses linked to vaping across the U.S., according to the CDC. “We can’t say, definitively, what’s making people sick,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, the state Health Department secretary.
Laurel: Concurrent Technologies Corp., a defense contractor based in Richland Township, is looking to hire at least 30 employees over the next few months, including six locally. The hiring will support ongoing and anticipated projects, the company says. CTC’s companies employ approximately 450 people at locations in Richland; Washington, D.C.; Annapolis Junction, Maryland; and Springfield, Virginia.
Laurel: The Cambria County Backpack Project, created to ensure that children in the region don’t go without meals, held its second annual Fight Childhood Hunger Food Truck Festival on Oct. 5 at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown. Attendees were able to sample items from a variety of food trucks as well as enjoy the music of three live bands. Children’s activities and a 50/50 raffle were also held. “It’s really awesome to see the community coming together to support us,” said Kylee Doyle, the project’s coordinator.
Laurel: Michael Saxon, a Carrolltown native and current resident at Ebensburg’s Rebekah Manor, recently celebrated his 102nd birthday with family, friends and other veterans. Saxon served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945 during World War II, earning a number of medals.
The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial page features this laurels and barbs column looking at positive and negative news from the past week. Readers are encouraged to send suggestions to editorial@tribdem.com.
