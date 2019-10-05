Laurel: More than 1,700 people gathered Sunday at Carrolltown’s American Legion Park for the fourth annual First Responder Outdoor Bash. Since its inception, the event has raised nearly $80,000 for the area’s fire and EMS companies. The event featured horse rides, a candy hunt and inflatable bouncers, and raffles were held to help support the cause. There also was an all-you-can eat buffet. “The response has just been fantastic,” said Tracey Stolz, event coordinator. “We printed out 1,800 tickets for $25 this year and we sold them all.”
Barb: Charletta Zeigler, principal at West Oak Lane Charter School in Philadelphia, says a student brought marijuana-laced snacks to school and handed them out to more than a dozen students. Authorities say the student gave laced Rice Crispies treats to at least 15 students between the ages of 11 and 13. They were released to their parents after being medically evaluated.
Laurel: The Rev. David Klink recently was honored as the 2019 State Correctional Chaplain of the Year. He has served as the chaplain at SCI-Laurel Highlands since 2004. He received the recognition by his statewide peers at their annual conference in Carlisle. “David is one of the most caring correctional chaplains I have known. I have been amazed by the natural and heartfelt way that David interacts with everyone with whom he has contact,” Religious Services Administrator Ulli Klemm said.
Barb: Frank Gilliam Jr., the mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey, resigned from office Thursday after admitting he stole $87,000 from a youth basketball team. It was learned in federal court that half of that amount of money was recovered from his home during an FBI raid in December. Officials had been working to remove him from office, The Associated Press reported. “My sincere apologies to each constituent that voted for me and had high hopes in my tenure,” Gilliam wrote in a letter filed with the city clerk.
Laurel: The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will honor three people for their efforts to keep the arts alive during an awards dinner Friday at Sunnehanna Country Club. Celebrating a Legacy will recognize John Boderocco, Lida Hood and Marianne Krizner. “It has been such a pleasure to know and learn so much about the three individuals we are honoring this year,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center. “They have given selflessly to the arts center and the Cambria County region.” Proceeds from the event will benefit the arts center and its programs.
Laurel: A ceremony on Wednesday will mark the completion of repairs to the clock atop the dome at the Somerset County Courthouse. The century-old clock, which had not worked for several years, was repaired by Cincinnati-based Verdin Co. Donors contributed $20,000 for the repairs.
Laurel: A bar in Sarasota, Florida, has donated nearly $15,000 taken from its walls to help victims of Hurricane Dorian, which struck the Bahamas last month. Siesta Key Oyster Bar is known for its dollar bill decorations, and customers have stapled currency to the walls for years.
The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial page features this laurels and barbs column looking at positive and negative news from the past week. Readers are encouraged to send suggestions to editorial@tribdem.com.
