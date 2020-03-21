Laurel: Johnstown’s free clinic is expanding its operation by relocating into a second-floor suite in Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s Lee Campus in downtown Johnstown. Highland Health, Laurel Highlands Free & Charitable Medical Clinic is moving from its current 340 Main St. location into the second floor of Locust Street Plaza, 315 Locust St. “This is practically double in space from the Main Street location,” Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said. Eleven physicians currently volunteer at the clinic, including Medical Director Dr. Loretta Opila.
Barb: A New Mexico man was arrested after arriving at an apartment to return two televisions he told police he unknowingly stole while he was drunk. Sage Aaron Cummins told police he was “very intoxicated” when he entered the residence, and said he doesn’t remember what happened after that. According to a police report, “He woke up at 8:30 the next day and noticed he had two TVs in his room.” He told police “he wanted to make things right and return the stolen items.”
Laurel: In a move aimed to retain staff, Somerset County officials are increasing starting salaries for caseworkers by approximately 20%. “This was a big focus in our negotiations,” Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said. “I don’t think it shocks anyone ... that we’ve had a very difficult time staffing caseworkers in recent years.” The pay hikes for Children and Youth Services Caseworker I and Area Agency on Aging Care Manager I positions to $29,718 was one of several increases approved by the commissioners.
Barb: Police in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, are looking for at least two suspects who they say chained an ATM to a stolen pickup and tried to drag it away. When police arrived at the bank, they found the damaged ATM, and said it didn’t appear any money was taken. Police said the pickup was stolen from a nearby construction site.
Laurel: The Cambria County Prison board is hoping to lower overtime costs by approving the hiring of 14 new per diem corrections officers. Per diem COs cover shifts for full-time officers who are on vacation or sick. “If I have per diems available, they’re there to fill in when I need them,” Warden Christian Smith said. “It’s a win-win for us, because this is a perfect time to get them in the door and get them started training.” The per diem positions can lead to full-time jobs.
Laurel: A dog from Miami that was missing for more than two months turned up in Michigan, about 1,400 miles away. Kris Gibson found Simba, a Canary mastiff, standing near a fence in Mount Morris Township. After luring him with a snack, she took him to an animal clinic, which identified the dog through a microchip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.