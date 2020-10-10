Laurel: Former Johnstown Chiefs broadcaster Dave Mishkin called the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup championship last month, the second Cup title in his National Hockey League career. Mishkin wasn’t in the radio booth for the Lightning’s 2-0 victory over the Dallas Stars, instead describing the action from a room set up for the broadcast in Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, with color commentator Phil Esposito. Mishkin began his career with the 1991-92 Johnstown Chiefs in the East Coast Hockey League. He spent three seasons with the Chiefs, followed by eight seasons with the Hershey Bears in the American Hockey League. Mishkin joined the NHL Lightning radio team in 2002 and was part of the 2004 Stanley Cup championship run with another former Chiefs staffer, Dana Heinze, who was part of the Lightning equipment staff that year and now works for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Laurel: Congratulations to Greater Johnstown High School graduate and former indoor football standout Quenteen Robinson, who has been named general manager of the Flood City Thunder, an eight-man semi-professional football team that competes in the Greater Eastern Football Association. “I’m excited to get involved,” Robinson said. “I think it’s a good thing for the community. It’s an opportunity to change some peoples’ lives and give people another opportunity. I’m excited for the players.” Robinson was a talented football player, wrestler and baseball player at Greater Johnstown. He played college baseball and was a AAABA League standout before embarking on a successful indoor football career as a playmaking quarterback.
Barb: Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said authorities are “working very diligently and passionately toward the goal of a safer Philadelphia” as the city has reported 363 homicides this year as of Monday night. That represents an increase of 40% over last year, and already more than the 356 reported in all of 2019. It’s the highest homicide total in the city in more than a decade.
Laurel: Congratulations to Michael Bodolosky, 71, who took his final bow on Sept. 30 as executive director of the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center. Bodolosky said he decided to retire when the University of Pittsburgh offered a staff retirement package in the beginning of the summer. He had served as executive director since 2006. His responsibilities in that role included several aspects of operations, including scheduling shows and marketing the venue and shows. “Because of this (position), I met so many fantastic people,” he said. “It was a great run.”
Barb: Park rangers say they are investigating vandalism at the oldest operating lighthouse in North Carolina. Rangers with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore say a wooden ventilation slat was missing from the door, a wire screen on the door had been detached and several windows were damaged in the keeper’s quarters, the lighthouse and in outbuildings. The Ocracoke Lighthouse, on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, was completed in 1823 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Laurel: Financial advisory site WalletHub has ranked Pennsylvania as one of the safest states in the country for reopening schools, finishing third out of 50 based on 15 key metrics. According to the website, “Our data set includes such things as the number of child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children, the average public-school class size, and the ratio of students to school nurses.” Other factors included risk of infection and health and financial infrastructure.
Laurel: The Mandee’s Boys Basket Bash recently was held at Lorain Park to benefit the children of Amanda Boring, of Johnstown, who was killed Sept 4. Investigators said her ex-boyfriend rammed her car and then shot her at the crash scene before taking his own life that day. Rob Barmoy said he worked with a group of 30 friends and family to organize the event in her name. Guests paid $10 for entry with proceeds going to Boring’s two young boys. Attendees tossed cornhole bags, bought chances for raffles and grabbed something to eat, while local artists took turns performing on stage. Barmoy said hundreds of people donated certificates for stores and restaurants and gift baskets to raise additional funds. Steel City Axe, of Johnstown, brought its portable ax-throwing trailer and donated its profits as well. “I want to make sure her kids know there are lot of good people out there – good people in this town,” Barmoy said. “Unfortunately, we’re here for a bad reason. But we’re trying to make it a good reason.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.