Laurel: Windber native Anthony Venzon, a paramedic, has applied for and been offered a job treating COVID-19 patients in New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States. “This is probably going to be, like, a pretty extraordinary experience,” he said. “And not necessarily in a good way.” Venzon will be stationed at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which has been turned into a field hospital to treat patients.
Barb: An Amish bishop in Lancaster County has been charged with failing to report child sex abuse. According to Pequea Township police, Levi Esh Sr., 63, failed to report the church member’s confession about sexual assaulting three girls that occurred around 2012 and 2013. According to The Associated Press, police cited witnesses within the Amish community who said that while Esh’s church excommunicated the member, Esh only had the matter “handled internally” to keep it quiet.
Laurel: Westmont Hilltop’s school board recently approved advertisement of the proposed final budget of 2020-21, which doesn’t include a tax increase. “In the current economy, it’s important for us to maintain a balanced budget,” board member Kamal Gella said. With schools being closed due to COVID-19, the budget is posted on the district’s website, www.whsd.org.
Laurel: Several area banks are making donations to help people in time of need during the coronavirus pandemic. 1st Summit Bank has donated $6,500 to 22 food banks in the region to help feed people in those communities. The bank said the money will provide 65,000 meals. First Commonwealth Bank said it will match employees’ and community members’ donations to nonprofits and food banks, up to a maximum of $75,000. And AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Co. has donated hand sanitizer to the Johnstown Police Department, which indicated a need for the product.
Barb: To NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, who was caught using a racial slur during a live-streamed virtual race. The 27-year-old was later fired after his team owner, Chip Ganassi, kept losing sponsors over the incident. Larson loses his 2020 salary and what was expected to be a big payday from his next contract.
Laurel: With facilities shut down due to the coronavirus, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is offering free online art classes on Facebook Live for its Loretto, Bedford, Altoona and Ligonier Valley sites. Videos are posted weekly, offering instruction in a variety of topics for people of all ages. “Even though we are in a difficult period right now with all of the challenges with COVID-19, our spirit and creativity doesn’t go away,” said Sarah Henrich, SAMA’s director and senior curator. “There is something for everybody.”
Laurel: Iowa redshirt sophomore Max Murin, a Central Cambria graduate, recently received All-American status as one of the top 141-pounders in the nation by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Murin had a 16-3 record this season and was the No. 8 seed going into the NCAA Wrestling Championships, which were canceled due to the coronavirus. Iowa was ranked No. 1 in the nation and was the favorite to win the team title. At the Division II level, Pitt-Johnstown had six wrestlers named All-Americans: Chris Eddins, Brendan Howard, Connor Craig, Brock Biddle, Tyler Warner and Devin Austin.
Laurel: Three St. Francis women’s soccer players – Shaelyn Parry and twin sisters Heather and Jordan Markiewicz – were among 14 university students who participated in a spring break medical mission trip to Ecuador through HUGS United (Helping the Underprivileged by Giving our Service). The students have health science-rated majors, with some also completing requirements for a medical Spanish minor. The team participated in a number of medical activities throughout the week. “This is something that I hope will remain with me for a long time and help guide my decisions in the future on and off the soccer field,” Parry said.
