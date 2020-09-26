Laurel: Joan Bost, 78, of Johnstown, was named a finalist in the nationwide Create the Good: Show Your Love Volunteer Contest for her service to the community. Bost is the founder of Saturday’s Kitchen. She has helped feed Johnstown residents on the weekends for more than a decade, and organizes a “Christmas in July” fundraiser that benefits the St. Vincent de Paul food banks, Saturday’s Kitchen, The Salvation Army and after-school backpack programs. She was nominated by Ann Yurcisin. “I was astounded,” Bost said. It was a good feeling, obviously.”
Laurel: Bruce Nurseries near Davidsville is celebrating its 75th year in business. Dave Bruce, 66, and his wife, Lynn, operate the business on a property that contains 12 small greenhouses and a retail shop, supplying landscapers, garden centers and homeowners. Bruce’s parents, William and Audrey Bruce, got into the business in the mid-1940s, opening a garden center on Ferndale Avenue before buying the Davidsville-area farm.
Barb: A report from the state Department of Aging has found that financial exploitation of seniors led to more than $58 million in losses in about 1,500 cases that were studied in the 2017-18 fiscal year. That number is likely far short of the true cost, the study notes, because researchers estimate that only about one in 44 cases ever comes to light because victims are rarely willing to alert authorities. “The results of this study are eye-opening and alarming. Financial exploitation is an underreported crime that not only harms its victims, but also has a corrosive effect on Pennsylvania’s fiscal health, as older adults whose income and assets have been drained by this crime are more likely to need assistance from publicly funded programs,” said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres.
Barb: Police in Vietnam say they will investigate a factory that was recycling about 320,000 used condoms for resale. After receiving a tip, inspectors raided a factory near Ho Chi Minh City, where they found used condoms being repacked for sale at the market, a newspaper reported. The owner of the factory, a 34-year-old woman, confessed to an inspector that the factory bought the used condoms from a man. The condoms were washed, reshaped and packed into plastic packages, the newspaper said.
Laurel: An empty wooden chair and small table – with a white tablecloth, single rose, red ribbon, lemon slice, salt on a plate and inverted glass – were displayed next to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial’s Veterans Park on Sept. 18 as part of a tribute on National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The ceremony honored the more than 80,000 United States service members still missing, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. “I think (the display) symbolizes everything we have concerns about with the POWs and the MIAs,” said Veteran Community Initiatives Director Tom Caulfield. “It’s just there so that we have a reference point to use and say, ‘Hey, this is how we’re not going to ever forget you.’ ”
Laurel: Congratulations to Rockwood High School senior Vileska Gelpi, who won her fourth consecutive WestPAC golf championship last week at Somerset Country Club. Gelpi had a four-over-par 76 to finish 11 strokes in front of runner-up Jack Ankeny, a sophomore from Conemaugh Township, who shot an 87 while helping the Indians win the team title with a 361. “It means a lot. It’s still kind of sinking in,” Gelpi said. “I didn’t go in today thinking about (winning four conference titles). I just went in trying to shoot the best possible score I could.”
Laurel: About three dozen arts, crafts and food vendors participating last Saturday’s inaugural Art Walk in the Park at Stackhouse Park. The vendors were spread along the park’s Tioga Trail to allow for social distancing. Organizers said hundreds of people attended the event. In Central City, Christmas in the Park sponsored a weeklong hay bale decorating contest, culminating with movie night Saturday in Recreation Park. The 35 hay bale entries lined Sunshine Avenue through the borough’s business district, and residents were invited to vote for their favorites. The bales will be part of a Halloween display at the park next month. The contest served as a fundraiser for Christmas decorations for the park.
Barb: Prosecutors say 18 inmates and two girlfriends of inmates in Pennsylvania state prisons tried to fraudulently obtain jobless benefits for ineligible prisoners. The investigation into illegal applications for unemployment compensation benefits was disclosed a month ago. The benefits had been temporarily enhanced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Look, I know it is shocking and it’s wrong. Many who waited and filed and struggled – they sat back looking for their checks while these fraudsters, these criminals, cashed in,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. He said the investigation is not over.
Laurel: Four police officers were recognized at an Upper Yoder Township meeting for pulling a woman from the burning house that her husband had set on fire last month. Upper Yoder Township police Sgt. Martin Dean and West Hills police Officers Michael J. Beblar, James Stutzman and Adam Waddell received letters of commendation from the Upper Yoder Township police Chief Donald Hess. “All four of them displayed incredible courage,” Hess said.
