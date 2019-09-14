Laurel: Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force held its fourth annual Out of the Darkness Walk on Sept. 7. The event was attended by more than 200 people, and had 12 sponsors while more than 20 mental health agencies provided resource tables. Money raised from the event will be used for research as well as funding local training in suicide prevention.
Barb: A woman will serve time in jail after calling 911 to report a possible drunken driver while she was intoxicated, police say. According to court documents, when Breanna Dawn Hernandez, 32, of Utah, called police on Aug. 16, she gave her own license plate and started laughing. She was arrested and charged with DUI and having an open container in her vehicle.
Laurel: The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette donated its $15,000 award for its Pulitzer Prize to repair the Tree of Life synagogue where 11 people were killed in a massacre last year. The newspaper won the award for its coverage of the shooting in October. “Pittsburgh is truly home to some amazing neighbors!” the synagogue said in a Facebook post.
Barb: Tom Mezzanotte, executive director of the Rhode Island Interscholastic League, says the state has a shortage of referees and umpires because officials don’t want to deal with obnoxious parents. In a letter to high school parents, Mezzanotte wrote, “Yelling, screaming and berating the officials humiliates your child, annoys those sitting around you” and “embarrasses your child’s school.” As a result of the shortage, games are being rescheduled, postponed or canceled, according to The Associated Press.
Barb: Authorities say a man was shot and killed outside of a Westmoreland County stadium during the final minutes of a high school football game, prompting evacuation of the stadium. The coroner’s office said Dameian Williams, 48, was shot after a verbal altercation with another person and pronounced dead the hospital. Greg Harper, 40, of Jeannette, was taken into custody and arraigned on charges of homicide and reckless endangerment. The shooting took place outside the Park Street gate of McKee Stadium in Jeannette, where Jeannette and Imani Christian were playing. The game was called with under 4 minutes left in the game and Jeanette leading 48-0.
Laurel: The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency recently awarded Art Martynuska, Cambria County’s director of emergency management, with the Basic County Coordinator Certification. The certification is a culmination of a full year of training, testing and an emergency exercise designed to assess how the coordinator would manage multiple emergency incidents occurring simultaneously. Additionally, Cambria County Special Hazard and Response Program (SHARP) team, which is responsible for hazardous materials response in the county, was has been recertified by the PEMA. Martynuska said hundreds of hours of preparation went into getting the team recertified.
The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial page features this laurels and barbs column looking at positive and negative news from the past week. Readers are encouraged to send suggestions to editorial@tribdem.com.
