Laurel: State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, of Richland Township, recently was awarded the Guardian of Victims’ Rights Award by representatives of Marsy’s Law for Pennsylvania. The award recognizes Langerholc for his support of victims, previously in the courtroom and currently through his support of legislation to protect and expand victims’ rights. Langerholc was a former Cambria County prosecutor prior to being elected.
Laurel: Students from Bishop McCort Catholic High School spent time last week tying teal ribbons around trees in Central Park, Roxbury Park, Richland Township, Ferndale, Westmont and Southmont as part of the Turn the Towns Teal program to educate the public about ovarian cancer. The initiative is sponsored by Laurel Auto Group. September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
Barb: Authorities in Houston say a man pulled a gun at a Popeye’s restaurant after being told it was out of chicken sandwiches. Police said “when the manager told (a group) they were out, one of the males became upset and pulled a pistol and demanded a chicken sandwich. The manager again informed them they were out of sandwiches.” The group then left and no one was injured. Police are reviewing surveillance footage.
Laurel: International Overdose Awareness Day was recognized locally on Aug. 31 with an event at Point Park in Johnstown. The purpose of the event was to raise awareness of overdose deaths, reduce the stigma of substance abuse and make it known that overdoses are preventable. The vigil was sponsored by the Cambria County Drug Coalition’s Recovery Workgroup.
Barb: A Delta Air Lines pilot was charged last week with operating an aircraft under the influence of alcohol. According to a criminal complaint, tests confirmed that Gabriel Schroeder, 37, of Rosemont, Minnesota, had a blood-alcohol level between 0.04% and 0.08% when he was arrested on a plane at the Minneapolis airport as it started boarding for a flight to San Diego on July 20. A BAC limit of 0.04% has been set by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Laurel: The Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau recently relocated its headquarters from Roosevelt Boulevard to a complex on Main Street in downtown Johnstown. Formerly known as the Lincoln Center, the complex was purchased by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority in 2017. Current tenants include JRA, Beyond/Hello, Coal Tubin’, Camille’s House of Styles Boutique, Johnstown Paper Co. and Cambria Regional Chamber. “I’m excited about it,” said Lisa Rager, the bureau’s executive director. “There’s a lot of new energy in the downtown business district.”
Laurel: Congratulations to Bill McKinney, who is retiring as president and CEO of United Way of the Laurel Highlands at the end of the year to spend more time with his family. McKinney, who has led the organization since 2008, will stay in that role until his successor is chosen, and plans to help during the transition. “Our region has benefited greatly from Bill McKinney’s entrepreneurial leadership of our United Way,” said Mike Artim, a recent past board chairman.
Laurel: Virginia-based Three Wire Systems recently announced that it plans to hire more than 50 people for its two locations in Cambria County. MyAdvisor, which is powered by Three Wire Systems, hopes to hire full-time behavioral health veteran representatives at offices in Johnstown and Ebensburg as soon as possible. The representatives field calls from veterans and their family members or caregivers to answer eligibility questions and provide referrals and authorizations, the company said in a release.
The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial page features this laurels and barbs column looking at positive and negative news from the past week. Readers are encouraged to send suggestions to editorial@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.