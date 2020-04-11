Laurel: Thanks to the Humane Society of Cambria County, the Easter Bunny and an adoptable 6-year-old Doberman pinscher named Shultz visited neighborhoods throughout the county on Friday and Saturday to “bring some tradition to those who are unable to practice their normal Easter Day celebration,” Executive Director Jessica Vamos said. The visits followed social distancing guidelines, and no one was allowed to pet Shultz. The Humane Society remains closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak, but continues to conduct adoption and intake appointments.
Barb: Authorities say charges are planned against two people accused of coughing on others while saying they have the coronavirus. Police in Westmoreland County said a 48-year-old North Huntingdon woman became upset at a drive-thru window of a fast-food restaurant in Hempfield and allegedly “began purposely coughing at the staff member as well as stating, ‘I hope you get COVID-19 and die.’ “ At a doctor’s office in Latrobe, police allege that a 53-year-old Cherry Tree man saw a staff member wearing a protective mask and said “That mask is not going to help you.” Police allege that he then coughed repeatedly on her and said, “I guess we’ll find out.”
Laurel: Congratulations to John McKeegan, who recently was named the 15th president of Mount Aloysius College. McKeegan will replace John Mills, who is retiring. “I’m profoundly humbled by the opportunity to lead this wonderful institution and I can’t wait to get started enhancing the impact and moving us forward,” McKeegan said. He is currently the vice president for institutional advancement and general counsel at Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon.
Laurel: A section of Franklin Street in the Johnstown area will undergo upgrades during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic because it was included on PennDOT’s list of “emergency and critical” projects. The work, which involves improvements to nearly 2 miles of Franklin Street between Southmont Boulevard in Johnstown and Route 985 in Upper Yoder Township, was deemed critical because there are two spots along the roadway where the adjacent slope is deteriorating. Two bridge projects in Bedford County also made PennDOT’s list. Most PennDOT projects were halted on March 17 due to coronavirus concerns.
Barb: Officials say dozens of inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas rampaged through offices, breaking windows and setting small fires for several hours before the facility was secured, The Associated Press reported. The rioting began about 3 p.m. Thursday, and by 1 a.m. Friday, all inmates were secured and accounted for. Randy Bowman, spokesman for the Kansas Department of Corrections, said the incident began when some inmates refused to return to their cells as ordered, and it appeared about 50 inmates were involved at first, with between 20 or 30 participating through the evening. No injuries were reported.
Laurel: The Beth Sholom Congregation of Johnstown has agreed to donate one of its Torahs to Gettysburg College’s Hillel International chapter, which promotes Jewish campus life. “We’re very fortunate and blessed to have a surplus of many extra scrolls of the law, many extra scrolls of scripture, much more than we need,” Beth Sholom Rabbi Irvin Brandwein said. “We just feel blessed and fortunate to be able to loan one to the college in Gettysburg. They need one and want one. And we’re in a position to make that gift to them. It just makes us feel very fortunate and blessed that we can do that.” The Torah will be used by the 100 or so students in the Gettysburg College Hillel, and will be central to religious services and education in Gettysburg’s Jewish community.
