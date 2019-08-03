Laurel: Johnstown’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors this week. Beyond/Hello, at 416 Main St., offers various forms of medical marijuana to treat 23 conditions accepted in Pennsylvania, as well as accessories and access to an on-site pharmacist. The state legalized medical marijuana in 2016, but until now patients had to travel to different locations in the region to have prescriptions filled. “It’s an incredibly exciting day for us to open our doors and finally serve the deserving patients here in Johnstown,” Beyond/Hello President Blythe Huestis said. “We understand that people have been having to drive about 45 minutes to an hour to get their meds, so the ability to open up our doors, and bring people in and save them that drive means everything to us.”
Barb: A woman accused of urinating on potatoes in a Walmart has turned herself in after learning that authorities were looking for her. Police in West Mifflin, Allegheny County, say Grace Brown, 20, faces charges including criminal mischief, open lewdness and public drunkenness. A Walmart representative said an employee saw what Brown was doing, and the company disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area.
Laurel: Strollo’s True Value Home Center in Northern Cambria is marking its 100th anniversary with deals, giveaways and other customer appreciation promotions. Over its century in business, the store evolved from a supplier of bulk groceries to selling building materials and plumbing supplies. The store was rebuilt at its current Bigler Avenue location after it was destroyed by a fire in 1975.
Barb: The Three Rivers Regatta, a Pittsburgh summer tradition since 1978, was canceled days before its start because of insurance and permit issues. According to The Associated Press, attorney Charles Scholz said promoter LionHeart Event Group hadn’t secured proper permits or paid vendors, including the state for the use of Point State Park and police. The regatta features powerboat races, an “Anything that Floats” race, water stunts and concerts.
Laurel: The parishioners at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Johnstown are asking the community to join them for a special celebration on Aug. 11 to honor Monsignor Raymond Balta for his 50th anniversary of ordination into priesthood. The celebration will include Divine Liturgy at 3 p.m. followed by a reception that will conclude at 7. “It’s hard to believe that it’s been 50 years, but it’s been 50 good years,” Balta said. “It’s been 50 years of ministry and community work that I’ve really enjoyed, and in 50 years, I haven’t had one day of regret. It’s been a great experience.”
The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial page features this laurels and barbs column looking at positive and negative news from the past week. Readers are encouraged to send suggestions to editorial@tribdem.com.
