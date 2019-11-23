Laurel: After a year away, an elaborate model train display is returning to the community room at Arbutus Park Manor. Retired Pitt-Johnstown professor Ron Reinbold and his crew – Reinbold’s wife, Pat; chief designer Richard Knavel; and trackmen Tom Sigmund and Lou Nicoletti, plan to have the display up and running Nov. 30. Arbutus employee Bobby Parks assisted with wiring. The display, which features more than 150 tiny figures, will be open to the public free of charge.
Barb: A former police chief who admitted to stealing thousands of small bags of heroin and fentanyl from his department’s evidence room avoided jail time. A judge sentenced Timothy Butler, 43, to about four years of probation and 325 hours of community service. He had pleaded guilty to drug possession, theft and obstruction of the administration of law charges, and resigned from the Elizabeth Borough Police Department in December.
Laurel: The Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority recently purchased the former Sheesley Supply Co. property in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown for about $8,400. The two parcels of land cover about 1.85 acres, and sit adjacent to where the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail crosses Horner Street. Cliff Kitner, authority executive director, said there are not definite plans for the property, but said the organization would be open to selling it to someone willing to develop it.
Barb: Authorities in Florida say a man punched a youth league baseball umpire over a disputed call after a game. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say Alberto Escartin Ramos, 22, disagreed with a call, and went to the clubhouse to complain after the game. Deputies say Escartin Ramos started screaming at the umpire, and when he was asked to leave, he punched the umpire in the face, breaking a tooth. He was arrested on a charge of felony battery of a sports official.
Laurel: Johnstown Area Heritage Association has kicked off its 2020 annual fund drive to support its projects and operations for the upcoming year. The goal is to raise $120,000, of which $40,000 already has been garnered. “Through the annual fund, residents and businesses can provide crucial support for JAHA’s efforts to enhance the city and create a strong, positive image of our area,” Richard Burkert, JAHA president, said.
Laurel: A second medical marijuana dispensary has opened its doors in downtown Johnstown. Arizona-based Harvest Health and Recreation, with a new dispensary at 339 Main St., is one of the nation’s largest medical marijuana retail operators, with locations in 18 states and territories and more than 1,700 employees. “The opening of Harvest of Johnstown enables us to deliver on our promise to increase accessibility to trusted, top-notch cannabis retail experiences to as many qualifying patients and caregivers as we can,” Harvest CEO Steve White said.
Barb: Thirteen employees at the State Correctional Institution-Mahoney in Schuylkill County, have been suspended without pay during the investigation of an inmate’s death. Tyrone Briggs, 29, died Nov. 11 during an inmate-on-inmate altercation at the Frackville facility. The state Corrections Department did not explain the suspensions and said the state police are investigating.
Laurel: A Long Island, New York, bagel shop owner drove 185 miles to a Pennsylvania town to return a key fob left behind by a customer. According to The Associated Press, after arriving in Honesdale, Diana Chong realized she had forgotten the fob needed to restart her car. Shop manager Vinny Proscia offered to ship the fob, but was unable to find a service and decided to deliver it in person. Chong told Newsday that she insisted Proscia take $200 for gas and tolls and a gift card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.