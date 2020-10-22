When running for the office of Somerset County District Attorney a year ago, Jeffrey L. Thomas told The Tribune-Democrat that he believes residents of the county were “ready for something different” in the office.
In electing Thomas, it seems what residents of Somerset County got was an immature and reckless individual who is not fit to represent the county in the courtroom or in the community.
The latest embarrassing chapter involves his alleged obscenity-laced outbursts on Saturday in Richland Township, which resulted in citations announced Tuesday by Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.
Thomas owes a sincere and public apology to the business owners involved, the Somerset County court and government system and residents of both counties – at minimum.
If Thomas can’t control his behavior and represent the county with more dignity and professionalism, he won’t have the standing and respect necessary to continue as the district attorney.
Thomas told reporter Mark Pesto that the allegations were “B.S.”
Thomas said he expected to received citations for summary counts of disorderly conduct and harassment.
The accounts of what happened Saturday between the Somerset DA and owners of two local businesses – Capri Pizza and Uzelac Gymnastics – were remarkably consistent.
Thomas said he reacted “just like, I think, any other father” would when details of his daughter’s birthday party were not what he expected. He said the venue, the gymnastics center, was not ready when the birthday group arrived, and the pizza shop failed to deliver food that he eventually picked up himself.
Thomas said: “Did I say some things that I probably shouldn’t have said? Yeah, but, hey, listen. I’m an elected official, but I’m a dad first, and to see my daughter upset because her party’s screwed up, I think that would get a lot of dads upset.”
Shirley DiRosa, the owner of Capri Pizza, and Brenda Uzelac, the owner of Uzelac Gymnastics, described Thomas on Saturday as “rude and vulgar,” and “very hostile and out of control.”
DiRosa called Thomas “the rudest man I’ve ever talked to.” Both business owners recalled numerous uses of profanity by Thomas, and said they did not know he was a district attorney until after their situations escalated.
“Apparently, he thinks that he is not held accountable for anything, or he never would have acted the way he did,” Uzelac said.
“I didn’t know what to do, so I called the cops.”
The assertion by Thomas that he acted as any father would under the circumstances is ridiculous.
He provided a poor example for his own child and put his Cambria County counterpart in the awkward position of having to report the citations.
Thomas called himself “innocent” and said he was disappointed that the Richland Township police and Neugebauer took action, but pledged once he received the citation to “plead not guilty.”
Although Thomas will get a chance to defend himself, we find the descriptions of alleged behavior to be consistent with how he has handled himself since stepping into the Somerset DA’s office.
He has bickered with the county board of commissioners – with a majority from his own Republican Party – over budgeting and staffing levels.
He has fought with county officials over consumption of beer in his office – an “overblown” situation, he said – and also sparred with other officials after a maintenance worker found a burning candle in the DA’s office.
Consumption of alcohol on county premises is a violation of Somerset County’s Drug and Alcohol Free Workplace Policy, county Human Resources Director Jodi Lepley told Thomas, noting a liability risk from both the beer and the unattended candle.
Lepley called workplace alcohol consumption “inconsistent with the behavior expected of employees” and an action that “threatens the integrity of Somerset County.”
We agree, and believe that statement applies to members of the court to an even greater degree than it does to other county officials and workers.
Thomas’ statement that since he holds elected office the alcohol policy “doesn’t apply to me” is an unacceptable response and indicative of his immaturity and lack of respect for his job.
His arguments that the Somerset County district attorney’s office has fewer resources than it needs or than other similarly sized counties have may be factual, but we would like to see some evidence that Thomas can handle the responsibility that voters have already placed in his hands before trusting him with more.
His short tenure as Somerset County’s district attorney has been an avalanche of troubling and embarrassing incidents for the county, the office and himself.
If Thomas wants to continue as Somerset’s district attorney, he must grow up and show that he deserves that title.
