The Johnstown region lost a true champion with the passing last week of Elmer Laslo, the longtime leader of 1st Summit Bancorp and a supporter of many area causes – in business, entertainment and the arts.
Friends gathered Monday to remember Laslo, 74, a Cambria County Business Hall of Fame member who had battled leukemia and lymphoma for two years.
Richard Burkert, president of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, said Laslo worked tirelessly “for the betterment of our organization for a very long time.”
Laslo helped with JAHA fundraisers beginning in the 1990s.
“He wasn’t afraid to be a leader,” Burkert said, calling Laslo “a good man.”
Few would feel differently about Laslo, who guided 1st Summit, formerly Salix State Bank, for 43 years – first as chief executive officer starting in 1977, and as president from 1984 to 2020.
During his time, 1st Summit grew from $17 million in assets and three offices to $1.1 billion and 12 offices with more than 200 employees, according to a company news release.
After stepping down as bank president two years ago, he remained president and CEO of the 1st Summit Bancorp holding company.
He was a key player in the renaming of Johns-town’s historical hockey and entertainment venue as 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in 2017.
“In my four years at 1st Summit, it’s been humbling to learn of the many great things that Elmer has accomplished – both at the bank and in our communities,” Eric Renner, who succeeded Laslo as bank CEO and president, said.
“He created a true community bank approach toward our customers. This culture of relationship banking is engrained in the fabric of our company, committed to by our employees and appreciated by our customers. We’re dedicated to continuing this approach.”
Laslo’s fingerprints are on many successful organizations and projects across the region.
In addition to his work with JAHA, he provided leadership and resources to support Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown Area Regional Industries, the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, Enterprise Venture Capital Corporation of PA and the Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership.
He could be seen often volunteering at events or attending gatherings around the Johnstown area – usually alongside his wife of 51 years, Barbara.
Laslo was a former chairman of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association and was a longtime member of the Young Presidents’ Organization.
He graduated from Geneva College – where he was a standout football player – in 1970 with a degree in economics. He then completed the Graduate School of Banking Program at the University of Wisconsin.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, in Westmont, where he served on church council, his obituary said.
Last April, Laslo was inducted into the Cambria County Business Hall of Fame.
“I always said it would be a great honor if I got in the hall of fame,” he said then, “and here I am tonight.”
The Stone Bridge in Johnstown was lit Sunday and Monday in Laslo’s honor.
Sam Catanese, a certified public accountant with the Catanese Group and Laslo’s friend for many years, told business reporter Russell O’Reilly that Laslo was “a fantastic businessman, an icon in the community, a genuine hero, one of the most selfless people I knew.”
Jeff Stopko, president and CEO of AmeriServ Financial Inc., praised Laslo as “a peer and competitor.”
Stopko added: “He was a man of high integrity. He was key to building the 1st Summit Bank into what it is today. I have a ton of respect for him, and not only did Elmer care about 1st Summit, but he also cared a lot about the community.”
At the Cambria County Regional Chamber of Commerce, President Amy Bradley said Laslo’s approach to business reflected his philosophy that family and community mattered deeply.
“I think his love of family and family values eventually applied to his employees, and his work situation,” she said.
“He cared about people and invested time and paid attention to them. He really was just a good person and interested in seeing other people do well.”
We add our voices to the many in the Johnstown area mourning Elmer Laslo’s passing, but also celebrating his many important contributions to the region and cherishing the times we shared with him on his incredible journey.
