During his first term in office, state Sen. Wayne Langerholc’s presence has been felt in Harrisburg.
The Richland Township Republican has introduced more than 30 bills, six of which have been signed into law, including the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights.
“I understand, and I represent, and I take the values and ideals of this region with me every day to Harrisburg,” Langerholc said. “And I work hard and fight for those interests every day when I’m in Harrisburg, for every constituent in the 35th district.”
Based on what he has been able to accomplish in less than four years, we think Langerholc, a former Cambria County assistant district attorney and township supervisor, deserves another term in office.
Langerholc is opposed by Shaun Dougherty, a Democrat from Westmont, in Tuesday’s election. The 35th district includes all of Cambria and Bedford counties and part of Clearfield County.
Langerholc is chairman of the Senate Education Committee and vice chairman of the Judiciary Committee. He also serves on the Appropriations, Games & Fisheries, Labor & Industry and Local Government committees. Some of his endorsements include the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, National Rifle Association, National Federation of Independent Business, Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce, farmers PAC, Pennsylvania State Nurses Association and Pennsylvania Coal Alliance.
Langerholc has been pushing to eliminate gas cap emissions testing in Cambria County, and has proposed using money from the Johns-
town Flood Tax to support cities in the state’s Act 47 program. He also wants to improve rural broadband throughout the district and continue to focus on the opioid epidemic.
As far as Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Langerholc said, “I think that the state response would have been much better received if it just was simply more transparent.”
Dougherty, a restaurateur, said frustration with lawmakers during his work as an advocate for children who have been sexual abuse victims prompted his decision to run for office.
“When I began going to the Capitol, you know I foolishly thought that as a (Navy) veteran and a business owner, married for years to the same woman, being named in the grand jury report about clergy sex abuse – an official state document supported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation – that we would be able to go up, and meet with people and we would rectify this.” But every issue “goes through the same problem, the same bad policy, bad politics in our state Capitol to where everything is an argument and if you’re not connected to any type of leadership position or if you don’t have a strong lobby group – or something like that – you’re blocked out as a regular taxpaying citizen.”
Dougherty is a board member of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests and has met with Roman Catholic Church leaders in the Vatican during a conference of bishops called by Pope Francis to discuss abuse.
“I’ve never been a politician in my life,” he said. “But, from 2016 to 2020, not to toot my own horn, but I’ve had a hell of a lot of accomplishments over those four years. I’m not a legislator, and I successfully was an active part of changing the statutes of limitations in Pennsylvania. There are no longer criminal statutes of limitations on child sex crimes here in Pennsylvania.”
Dougherty said his priorities would be improving roads, expanding broadband and increasing rail service between Johnstown and Pittsburgh.
Perhaps the biggest difference between the candidates is their view on recreational marijuana.
Despite what could be a $5 billion shortfall in this year’s state budget due to the pandemic shutdown, Langerholc doesn’t think legalizing marijuana is the answer to close the gap, saying it would strain social services.
Dougherty, meanwhile, sees recreational marijuana as a way to generate revenue.
“This is a new industry in Pennsylvania, brand-new industry, a whole new industry,” he said.
“Not only is it a new industry, it’s a high-demand industry right off the bat. Marijuana is everywhere in Pennsylvania. It’s everywhere in Ohio, New York, New Jersey. It’s everywhere. It will create jobs from agriculture, to distribution, to sales, to marketing.
“It will trickle down into tourism. Tourism will create jobs in hospitality.”
Although Dougherty makes some strong cases, we think Langerholc’s experience gives him the nod in this race.
