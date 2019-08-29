If you’re looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend, Cambria County has you covered.
• The Cambria City Ethnic Festival will be held Friday through Sunday throughout the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The event features ethnic foods, craft vendors, and music and dance performances.
“This is a Johnstown celebration, and it’s a sentimental weekend for so many Johnstowners and former Johnstowners,” said Monsignor Raymond Balta, a festival organizer.
“It has become a reunion with a lot of people coming home over Labor Day weekend. People come down to Cambria City and reminisce about growing up here.”
Entertainment and/or food will be available at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Ace’s, ACRP’s Irish Corner at Chestnut Street and 10th Avenue near the former St. Columba Roman Catholic Church, and Bottle Works and Venue of Merging Arts’ Third Avenue Arts Stage.
“This festival is a reunion for people, and it’s geared around a sense of neighbors, community and goodwill,” said Paul Kushner, festival committee co-chairman.
• The 49th annual Log House Arts Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Westmont.
The festival will include crafts, food, entertainment and activities for children.
“This year is going to be spectacular,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center. “We have 25 new vendors, including demonstrations by a chainsaw carver and other makers.”
• The 31st annual Forest Hills Festival, run by Adams Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 2, will be held Saturday through Monday at Berwind Wayside Festival Park in St. Michael.
The festival includes an arts and crafts show, food vendors, musical entertainment and a fireworks display.
“Everyone looks forward to Labor Day weekend, and the festival is truly a good homecoming,” fire Chief Paul Kundrod said.
“People bring their whole family to the festival grounds as part of their reunions. It’s a great venue for everybody.”
• The 128th American Legion County Fair, formerly the Cambria County Fair, will be held Sunday through Sept. 7 at the fairgrounds near Ebensburg.
Highlights will include a performance by Grammy-nominated country act Dailey & Vincent, and Dave Martin’s Bullride Mania.
Attendees also will have a chance to see farm equipment, animal displays, musical entertainment, rides, food vendors and demolition derbies.
• Laurel Highlands Mopar Car Club will sponsor its 12th annual Crusin’ the Flood City beginning at noon Saturday in downtown Johnstown.
The vehicles will include street rods, turners, vintage and classic cars, motorcycles and trucks that will be displayed on the streets around Central Park.
Music will be provided by a DJ, and food and beverages will be available at downtown restaurants.
“We try to make it a family-oriented event every year,” said Paul Veney, the club’s president. “We block off Main Street from Market to Franklin, and Locust Street will be blocked off from Market to Franklin.
“We try to surround the park.”
“This is a way to promote downtown, and just for people to get together in the atmosphere of downtown and the park.”
These annual events offer something for everyone, so get out and enjoy the festivities.
