Martin Luther King’s message of social change through peaceful protest was but a distant dream on Jan. 6, when a mob broke into the U.S. Capitol in a bid to disrupt the national election process.
Amid a presidential impeachment with the Capitol investigation bringing more disturbing details to light each day, and with the inauguration of the next president looming, we need the peace King offered – indeed, urged – more than ever.
On this federal holiday, we remember King, whose defining moments did not involve violence – although they did embrace an honest assessment of injustice and racial inequality across America:
As a young Baptist minister, King organized the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955, amid racial tensions after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man.
King helped organize the 1963 March on Washington.
On Aug. 28, 1963, before an enormous crowd on the National Mall, he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
The following year, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, then in 1965 organized two Alabama marches from Selma to Montgomery to oppose police brutality.
In the second march, he addressed the question of “How long will it take?” to end prejudice:
“Not long, because the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
He spoke out against unfair housing practices, poverty and the Vietnam War.
On April 3, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, he delivered another famous speech – declaring, “I have been to the mountaintop.”
The next night, King was assassinated by James Earl Ray, shot while on the balcony of his Memphis hotel.
In his final public address, King referenced threats against his life by “some of our sick white brothers.”
Even in foreshadowing his own death, King offered these words that echoed off the U.S. Capitol steps and through its halls more than six decades later:
“Well, I don’t know what will happen now. We’ve got some difficult days ahead.”
Yes we do.
It is a pleasant irony that Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2021 falls during such tumultuous times for our country.
We are at odds with ourselves all over again, enduring many of the same struggles King faced when he stepped forward to push for civil rights.
King was a man of conviction who fought tirelessly for what was right. He was a man of unwavering faith.
And he knew our deepest divisions could only be bridged through peaceful means.
On this holiday, we celebrate his legacy.
We will need his enduring message of peace to navigate the challenging road ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.