The holiday season will step off in style on Friday with downtown Johnstown’s Hometown Christmas Parade and Light-Up Night.
We look forward to seeing the streets filled with revelers for a fun gathering that seems to get bigger every year.
The highlights of the night include the parade down Main Street, featuring big helium balloons and area community groups, and the illumination of Central Park, including the sights and sounds of the animated tree that has become a local seasonal tradition in just five years.
The parade steps off at 6:30 p.m.
“Ever since we added the Christmas Tree @ Central Park to the event, it really has made the event grow even further than our expectations,” downtown businesswoman Sharon Honkus, who organized the holiday promotion with Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, told our Kelly Urban.
“The parade really has grown. We used to have 15 or 20 entries. Now, we’re well over 40 for this year.”
As in years past, the parade will begin at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, proceed along Main Street all the way to Clinton Street, then circle back on Locust Street to Central Park – which features 10 additional small houses this year to spread cheer throughout the town center.
The night will include sleigh rides from 4 to 5:30 p.m., provided by Somerset Trust Co.; the Ugly Sweater Run to benefit Wings of Hope at 5:45 p.m.; and members of the Johnstown Symphony Chorus singing Christmas carols on the steps of City Hall from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
A holiday video will again be shown on the wall of AmeriServ Financial, and the bank’s vintage Glosser Bros. and Penn Traffic animated displays will be open to the public in the AmeriServ lobby from 5 to 6 p.m.
A night earlier, on Thursday, the top senior soccer players from local high schools will take to the field in the annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic.
The festive all-star event will feature a girls game at 5:30 p.m. and a boys game at 7:30 p.m. There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted to support The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts for area children.
Local youth soccer players and teams who come to the event in their uniforms will be honored on the field prior to the start of the girls game.
“It’s been a dream of mine to play in it,” Bishop Carroll goalkeeper Joey Bernard said. “I just can’t wait to get out on the field and play with other great players from all around the area. I’ve actually played travel ball with some of the kids I’m going to be playing with Thursday that are all great guys.”
Here are a few of the many local community events you won’t want to miss during the holidays:
• 49th Holly Bazaar, through Dec. 24, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, Westmont.
• Turkey Bowl flag football game to benefit Easter Seals, 10 a.m. Thursday, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
• 14th annual Dickens of a Christmas, Dec. 6-8, downtown Ebensburg.
• Nicholas Feast Panto dinner-theater, performing “Beauty and the Beast,” Dec. 6, Grand Halle, Johnstown.
And the season gets started with that big parade and light-up event Friday night in downtown Johnstown.
Even Santa Claus himself will make an appearance.
“Over the last five years, we have greatly changed the scope of Christmas in downtown, and we are very proud to bring that to the community that we love,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
“I have noticed over the last five years a true sense of joy throughout the holiday season in downtown,” she said. “Light-Up Night kicks off a wonderful season in downtown, and the crowds the last few years have proven how important this event is to the community.”
